 MP News: Opposition Raises 90 Degree Turn Bridge Issue, PWD Minister Rakesh Singh Says It Is 119°
Congress MLAs raised concerns in the Madhya Pradesh Legislative Assembly over a “90-degree turn” bridge in Bhopal. PWD Minister Rakesh Singh refuted the claim, stating the bridge angle is 119 degrees and that similar designs exist globally. He clarified the structure itself is not faulty, but the planned slope and curve were not built as intended.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Wednesday, February 25, 2026, 10:05 PM IST
Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Congress MLAs on Wednesday raised concern over a 90-degree turn bridge in Bhopal, in the Assembly. PWD Minister Rakesh Singh denied the claim, saying the bridge is actually 119 degrees.

Singh said that 90-degree bridges exist in developed countries and their states, so such turns are not unusual. He said that while the bridge itself is not a problem, the planned slope and curve were not constructed as intended.

Highlighting a three-day and later seven-day special road survey campaign conducted through an app, Singh said more than 71,210 kilometers of road, 2,975 buildings, and 1,426 bridges were inspected. Over the past 13 months, 875 construction works were randomly reviewed. As a result, 4 engineers were suspended, 105 engineers were issued show-cause notices, 25 contractors and one consultant were blacklisted, and 329 construction works were rectified.

Congress MLA Mahesh Parmar said, The department s 90-degree angle bridge has become a topic of discussion across the country and the world. Design approvals, safety lapses, standards, this is a wonder.

Leader of Opposition UmangSinghar suggested using satellite services to identify potholes on roads. The minister will also know the distance and measurement, how many inches and how many centimetres the pothole is present, he said.

MLA Rajendra Kumar Singh cautioned the House against judging governments by the size of their budgets. He compared the current budget with past governments, including the Congress government led by Digvijaya Singh. The budget size under Digvijaya was 23,000 crore. During SunderlalPatwa s tenure, it was approximately 10,000 crore. When Shivraj Singh Chouhan came to power in 2007-08 and 2008-09, the budget was 40,000 crore. So don t assess the government by the size of the budget, he said.

