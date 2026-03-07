MP News: Auto Parts Trader Lured Into Honey Trap, Robbed Of Gold In Gwalior; Four Held

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): Four members of a gang were arrested after they allegedly trapped and robbed an auto parts trader through a honey trap in Gwalior on Saturday.

The accused include a woman Reeta Arya, her husband Rajendra Bundela, daughter Nidhi Arya and son-in-law Vishal Arya. Police arrested all four from the Kanch Mill area on Friday night.

According to police, the victim Bharat Bhutani is an auto parts trader from Kota. He had come to Gwalior to take part in a Ramleela performance. During this time, he became friends with Reeta Arya. Police said the friendship was arranged by Reeta’s friend Neha, who lives in Indore.

Bhutani was later called to a house located at I-82 in the Gandhi Nagar area. Police said the robbery was planned in advance. When he reached the house, Reeta Arya and her daughter Nidhi welcomed him like a guest and asked him to sit.

After some time, Reeta took him inside a room. At that moment, Rajendra Bundela and Vishal Arya, who were hiding in the kitchen, entered the room with their faces covered with cloth.

They started recording a video on their mobile phone and accused Bhutani of wrongdoing. They threatened to send him to jail and then snatched his gold ring, bracelet and gold chain.

After the incident, Bhutani first told police that he had been robbed by unknown people. However, during the investigation, police checked CCTV cameras in the area.

The footage showed Rajendra and Vishal running away with their faces covered. Some time later, Reeta Arya and Nidhi were also seen going to the same place.

Based on CCTV footage and location tracking, police arrested all four accused from the Kanch Mill area. The stolen gold jewellery has also been recovered from them.

Station in-charge Shailendra Bhargava said the accused are being questioned and further investigation in the case is going on.