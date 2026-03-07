MP News: 3 Jabalpur Families Stranded In Dubai Amid Iran - Israel Tensions Return Home On Rescue Flight | FP Photo

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): Three families from Jabalpur who were stranded in Dubai amid rising tensions between Iran and Israel have safely returned home through a rescue flight arranged by the Government of India, on Saturday.

After being stuck for nearly 7 days, the families expressed relief on reaching India and thanked the government for helping them return safely.

Sarika Singhai

Tourist Sarika Singhai said that she had travelled to Dubai on Feb 21 and was scheduled to return on Feb 28.

Until the 28th, the situation was normal, but reports of attacks suddenly began emerging and circumstances changed quickly.

She said several flights started getting cancelled, leaving many passengers stranded. “We tried to book flights multiple times in a day, but each time we reached the airport we were informed that the flight had been cancelled,” she said.

Singhai added that after waiting at the airport for several hours, they learned about rescue flights being arranged by the Indian government.

She thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi and said the initiative helped many stranded Indians return home. According to her, panic spread in Dubai after reports of drone attacks, and hotel rents increased three to four times due to the sudden situation.

She also recalled an incident when they stepped outside and saw fighter jets and drones flying in the sky.

One drone was reportedly destroyed near the embassy area and fell about 1.5 km away, which created fear among people. “It feels very good to be back in our country,” she said.

Supriya Jain

Another traveller, Supriya Jain, said she felt extremely happy after reaching India and meeting her family.

She said the continuous cancellation of flights increased anxiety among tourists. Her flight on the 28th was cancelled, and later the tickets she booked for the 3rd and 5th were also cancelled. Eventually, she managed to get a seat on the rescue flight.

Praveen Jain

Praveen Jain said the situation in the Gulf region started deteriorating on the afternoon of the 28th when airspace was closed.

Initially there was panic, but fear increased after reports of attacks near Dubai and Abu Dhabi. He also mentioned that hotel rents had increased, although the UAE government later instructed hotels not to charge extra from tourists after certain dates.

Shailesh Jain

Another traveller, Shailesh Jain, said that markets and malls in Dubai are still open but there are very few tourists. “Shops are open but customers are missing, and businesses are affected. Traders had expected good business during Ramadan, but the current situation has impacted sales,” he said.

Anjali Jain

Anjali Jain, who also returned from Dubai, said the tense atmosphere there had created fear among visitors. “It feels very comforting to be back in India and meet our families again,” she said.

The families said that during the difficult situation, the rescue flight arranged by the Indian government helped them return safely to their homeland.