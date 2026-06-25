Woman Pleads With CM Mohan Yadav Over Alleged Harassment In Jabalpur; VIDEO Goes Viral | FP Photo

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): A video of a woman pleading with Chief Minister Mohan Yadav for the safety of herself and her daughter surfaced on social media on Thursday from Madhya Pradesh’s Jabalpur.

According to information, the incident occurred in the Ghamapur area during the Rani Durgavati event on Wednesday. The woman allegedly breached the Chief Minister’s security cordon and narrated her ordeal to him.

She alleged that she and her daughter have been harassed and threatened by a neighbouring family for the past several months. She claimed that despite repeated complaints and evidence, police have not taken action.

Accused tore daughter’s clothes

According to the family, the trouble began when a local youth allegedly misbehaved with her daughter in March, including tearing her clothes and assaulting her.

She added that the accused, identified in complaints as a neighbour, has not been arrested, and the matter remains unresolved even after multiple visits to authorities.

Earlier, they had also met the district collector, where the mother allegedly pleaded for action.

After receiving no response from the concerned authorities, the woman decided to approach the Chief Minister himself.

WATCH the video here:

#WATCH | Distressed Woman Pleads With CM Mohan Yadav For Safety Of Herself, Daughters At Rani Durgavati Event In Jabalpur; Video Goes Viral#MadhyaPradesh #MPNews #Jabalpur pic.twitter.com/hdOt7mgtzc — Free Press Madhya Pradesh (@FreePressMP) June 25, 2026

The video shows the woman approaching Chief Minister Mohan Yadav during a public event, breaking through the security circle, and pleading for justice while holding his feet.

In response, the Chief Minister assured her of action, saying, “Tum meri behen ho, tumhe insaaf milega…” (You are like my sister, you will receive justice), according to viral video clips.

Family alleges inaction by police

The family also alleged inaction by the local police and senior officials, claiming that no FIR was properly registered despite multiple complaints.

They said they were forced to move from office to office seeking justice.

Officials, including the collector, had earlier assured them of action. However, the family maintains that no concrete steps have been taken so far.

The matter continues to draw attention after multiple videos from different occasions surfaced online, raising questions over the handling of the case.