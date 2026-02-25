MP News: Man Beats Wife Outside Court Over Dowry Harassement Case In Shivpuri; Woman Retaliates, Hits Back In VIDEO

Shivpuri (Madhya Pradesh): A man was caught allegedly beating his wife in the middle of the road outside the court premises in Shivpuri on Wednesday afternoon.

The incident took place when the woman had arrived at the court for a hearing related to a dowry harassment and maintenance case.

The shocking scene was recorded by several people present at the spot. The video later surfaced on social media and has since gone viral.

In the viral video, the husband and wife can be clearly seen fighting aggressively outside the court building. An elderly woman is also visible trying to separate them before falling to the ground. Several lawyers can be seen standing nearby, watching the incident. A crowd gathered within minutes, and many bystanders were seen recording the incident on their mobile phones instead of stepping in.

Watch the video below :

According to eyewitnesses, an argument broke out between the couple soon after they met outside the court. The verbal dispute quickly turned violent, and the man allegedly started assaulting the woman in public.

The woman did not remain silent and was seen hitting back during the fight, which continued for several minutes on the road.

During the scuffle, the woman’s elderly mother tried to intervene and stop the violence.

However, she was allegedly pushed aside and lost her balance, falling on the road.

After receiving information about the disturbance, personnel from the Kotwali Police Station reached the spot. The police controlled the situation and took the husband, the wife, and the elderly woman to the police station for further inquiry.

Police officials said the woman had come to attend a court date in her ongoing dowry harassment and maintenance case. The investigation is currently underway, and statements from all parties are being recorded. The viral video is also being examined as part of the probe.

Police said appropriate legal action will be taken after completing the investigation and reviewing the evidence.