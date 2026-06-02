VIRAL VIDEO Shows Woman Beating, Strangling Husband In MP's Satna; Man Complains About Police Inaction

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A video showing a man being brutally beaten by his wife in Madhya Pradesh's Satna, went viral again on social media in two months on Tuesday.

Nearly two months after the incident was first reported, the husband has claimed that no significant action has been taken in against the domestic violence he was subjected to despite his repeated complaints.

The viral video, reportedly recorded using a hidden camera installed by the husband inside his home, shows a woman allegedly beating her husband while he lies on a bed.

In the video, the woman is seen throwing him onto a bed, sitting on top of him and repeatedly hitting him with both hands. During the incident, another woman enters the room and appears to intervene, but the alleged assault continues.

A man carrying a baby is also seen entering the room while the confrontation is underway.

Watch the video below :

Look at how brutally the woman is assaulting her husband.



The law gives them power. Isn't?? pic.twitter.com/w78qYGjvQD — Oye GenZ (@OyeGenZ) June 1, 2026

According to posts circulating on social media, the victim is a resident of Satna, Madhya Pradesh, who allegedly recorded the incident using a hidden camera installed in his room to gather evidence against his wife.

As the clip has gone viral again nearly two months after the alleged incident, the husband has claimed that no action has been taken on his complaint.

Madhya Pradesh; Domestic violence video of a husband being beaten by wife@MPPoliceDeptt pic.twitter.com/sL6XcW6qJD — Hira Waheed (@hirawaheed93) June 2, 2026

The exact reason for the assault has not yet come to light, netizens are also comparing the case with the other cases involving women being beaten by husbands, and questioning why no action is being taken against the women.

The video has triggered widespread reactions online, with several users comparing the case to those of Atul Subhash and Manav Sharma, whose deaths sparked debates about allegations of harassment faced by men.

🚨Watch!



Man assaulted by his wife, recorded on hidden camera. He claims police took no action despite his complaint. pic.twitter.com/azqVO1Zskw — Xtra india (@toptier1140) June 2, 2026

With the video now going viral on social media, the case has once again gained attention. Netizens are questioning why no action has been taken despite the existence of video evidence, circulating widely on social media.

Authorities have not yet issued a fresh statement regarding the latest viral circulation of the video.