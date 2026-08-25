‘Kha Gaye Shakkar, Pee Gaye Tel...’ Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia’s Old Jibe At BJP Sparks Buzz Amid Rising Sugar Prices | VIDEO

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A video of Union Minister for Communications Jyotiraditya Scindia is going viral on social media, bringing back a remark he made during his days in the Congress.

In the video, Scindia can be heard using the line, “Kha gaye shakkar, pee gaye tel, yahi hai BJP ka asli khel” “(Ate sugar, drank oil — this is the BJP’s real game)” while attacking the BJP over rising prices.

Watch the VIDEO below :

The video is now being widely shared as sugar prices have again become a talking point, with social media users drawing attention to Scindia’s old statement after he switched from the Congress to the BJP.

State Govt To Impose Sugar Stock Limit From September 1

Amid rising sugar prices and to prevent hoarding, the state government is preparing to impose a stock holding limit on bulk sugar consumers from September 1 to November 30.

The notification in this regard is expected to be issued in the coming days.

A senior Food Department official said the stock holding limit will be imposed in line with an order issued by the Central government.

Under the Essential Commodities Act, 1955, strict action will be taken against stakeholders who fail to comply with the order.

According to the order issued by the Ministry of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution, bulk consumers who use or consume more than 10 metric tonnes of sugar per month as a raw material for production, consumption or any other use cannot keep sugar stocks for more than 15 days.

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