Indian Railways Approves ₹209 Crore Signalling Upgrade At 7 Solapur Stations, To Support Kavach

Seven stations in the Solapur Division will receive upgraded electronic signalling infrastructure under the ₹209-crore project | AI Generated Representational Image

Mumbai, September 19, 2026: Indian Railways has approved Rs 209 crore for installing Electronic Interlocking (EI) systems at seven stations in the Solapur Division of Central Railway, as part of its efforts to modernise signalling infrastructure on high-density routes.

The EI system will be installed at Mohol, Mundhewadi, Bale, Solapur, Hotgi Junction-Hotgi A Cabin, Shahabad and Wadi Junction on the High Density Network (HDN)-7 route. The route has also been sanctioned for Kavach, Automatic Block Signalling (ABS) and Centralised Traffic Control (CTC) works.

Signalling Upgrade To Support Kavach

The signalling upgrade is expected to strengthen train operations and provide the infrastructure required for the rollout of Kavach, Indian Railways’ indigenous Automatic Train Protection system. Kavach is designed to assist in preventing train collisions and overspeeding by automatically intervening when required.

Electronic Interlocking is a computer-based signalling system that controls railway points and signals. Unlike conventional relay-based systems, EI allows quicker detection of signalling faults and helps reduce the time required for restoration. It also makes maintenance easier and provides greater flexibility in managing train movements.

#IndianRailways has approved the provision of Kavach Version 4.0 on over 600 Route Kilometres of the Lucknow Division of North Eastern Railway.



The cost of the project is over Rs 250 crore.



Railways Ministry said that the approved project will extend Kavach 4.0 coverage… pic.twitter.com/1LrKZxK39d — All India Radio News (@airnewsalerts) September 19, 2026

Upgrade To Boost Operational Efficiency

The seven stations are located on a route carrying both passenger and freight traffic, making signalling upgrades important for improving operational efficiency as train movements increase.

The project is part of Indian Railways’ wider signalling modernisation programme, under which conventional signalling systems are being replaced with newer technology and routes are being equipped with automatic train protection and advanced traffic management systems.

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With EI, ABS, CTC and Kavach planned on the HDN-7 route, the Solapur Division is expected to gain a more integrated signalling system aimed at improving safety, reliability and train-handling capacity.

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