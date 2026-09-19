Indian Railways Approves ₹990 Crore Maharashtra Projects To Boost Passenger Capacity And Freight Connectivity | AI

Mumbai: The Indian Railways has approved two infrastructure projects in Maharashtra involving a combined investment of nearly ₹990 crore the doubling of the 10.86-km Chouk-Karjat section on Central Railway and construction of a 38.21-km new line between Mukutban and Gadchandur on South Central Railway. The projects are expected to improve train capacity, ease freight movement and strengthen connectivity to key industrial and mining areas.

Chouk-Karjat doubling to improve corridor capacity

The ₹497 crore Chouk-Karjat doubling project is part of the Panvel-Chouk-Karjat route, an important corridor for both passenger and freight traffic. The existing single-line stretch limits train movement, particularly as traffic on the corridor grows. Once completed, the additional line is expected to allow five more passenger trains in each direction every day and support an additional 18.35 million tonnes per annum (MTPA) of freight traffic. It is also expected to reduce detention of freight trains and improve the movement of goods along the corridor.

The second project, costing ₹493 crore, involves a 38.21-km new rail line between Mukutban in Yavatmal district and Gadchandur in Chandrapur district. The two locations are surrounded by cement plants, coal mines operated by Western Coalfields Ltd and limestone mines. According to the project details, the new line is expected to handle 6.08 MTPA of freight traffic and support two MEMU trains in each direction every day after commissioning.

Rail connectivity to underserved regions

The new route will provide a shorter rail link between the industrial and mining belt and the Majri-Nanded route. It is expected to reduce travel distance, time and transportation costs for freight, while providing an alternative to the existing Wardha-Manikgarh section. The project will also reduce dependence on the congested Balharshah-Nagpur High-Density Network and improve rail connectivity in relatively underserved parts of Yavatmal and Chandrapur.

For Maharashtra, both projects have significance beyond passenger connectivity. While the Chouk-Karjat doubling will add capacity to an increasingly important suburban and freight corridor, the Mukutban-Gadchandur line is aimed largely at strengthening the movement of coal, cement, steel, fertilisers and other commodities. Together, the projects are expected to create additional capacity and support industrial activity in different parts of the state.

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