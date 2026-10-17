Indian Railways Announces Route Diversions For MP Several Trains In October 2026; Check Dates and Routes | Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Due to the unavailability of lines and platforms following yard remodelling work at Bina station, the railway administration has implemented temporary changes to the operation of passenger trains. Consequently, some trains have been cancelled, others will operate via diverted routes, and some will either terminate before their scheduled destination or originate from an alternative station. Additionally, the originating stations for two trains have also been changed.

Details of the affected trains are as follows:

Cancelled Passenger Trains—till October 25

1. Bina–Ruthiyai MEMU (61611)-Total 9 trips.

2. Ruthiyai–Bina MEMU (61612): Total 9 trips.

3. Bina–Ruthiyai MEMU (61625): Total 9 trips.

4. Ruthiyai–Bina MEMU (61626): Total 9 trips.

Trains Operating via Diverted Routes

Details of trains that will bypass Bina station and operate via the flyover route are as follows:

1. Bandra Terminus–Muzaffarpur Express (19053): On October 23, 2026, this train will operate via a diverted route: Mahadevkhedi–Malkhedi–Agasod (Total 2 trips). 2. Muzaffarpur–Surat Express (19054): On October 18, this train will operate via a diverted route: Agasod–Malkhedi–Mahadevkhedi. Total: 1 trip.

3. Gorakhpur–Okha Express (15045): On 22 October 2026, this train will operate via a diverted route: Agasod–Malkhedi–Mahadevkhedi. Total: 1 trip.

4. Okha–Gorakhpur Express (15046): On October 182026, this train will operate via a diverted route: Mahadevkhedi–Malkhedi–Agasod. Total: 1 trip.

5. Ahmedabad–Darbhanga Express (19165): On October 18, 21, and 23 this train will operate via a diverted route: Mahadevkhedi–Malkhedi–Agasod. Total: 3 trips.

6. Darbhanga–Ahmedabad Express (19166): On October 19, 21, and 24 October 2026, this train will operate via a diverted route: Agasod–Malkhedi–Mahadevkhedi. Total: 4 trips.

7. Ahmedabad–Banaras City Express (19167): On October 19, 20, 22, and 24 October 2026, this train will operate via a diverted route: Mahadevkhedi–Malkhedi–Agasod. Total: 5 trips.

8. Banaras City–Ahmedabad Express (19168): On October 18, 20, 22, and 23, this train will operate via a diverted route: Agasod–Malkhedi–Mahadevkhedi. Total: 4 trips. 9. Bhopal–Jodhpur Express (14814): On October 18, and 19 this train will operate via a diverted route: Bhopal–Sant Hirdaram Nagar–Maksi–Ruthiyai. Total: 3 trips.

10. Jodhpur–Bhopal Express (14813): On October 18, and 19 this train will operate via a diverted route: Ruthiyai–Maksi–Sant Hirdaram Nagar–Bhopal. Total: 3 trips.

11. Tiruchirappalli–Bhagat Ki Kothi this train will operate via a diverted route: Bhopal–Sant Hirdaram Nagar–Maksi–Nagda–Kota–Sawai Madhopur. Total: 1 trip.

Trains with Partially Shortened/Altered Termini

1. Lalitpur–Bina MEMU (64618): From October 18 to October 25, this train will terminate partially at Agasod station instead of Bina. Total: 8 trips.

2. Bina–Lalitpur MEMU (64617): From October 18 to October 25, this train will originate from Agasod station instead of Bina. Total: 8 trips.

3. Katni–Bina MEMU (11602): Till 25 October 2026, this train will terminate partially at Khurai station instead of Bina. Total: 9 trips.

4. Bina–Katni MEMU (11601): From October 18 to 26 October 2026, this train will originate from Khurai station instead of Bina. Total: 9 trips. 5. Kota–Bina MEMU (11603): Till October 25, this train will be short-terminated at Mahadevkhedi station instead of Bina. Total 9 trips.

6. Bina–Kota MEMU (61634): Till October 25, this train will originate from Mahadevkhedi station instead of Bina. Total 9 trips.

7. Kota–Bina MEMU (61633):Till Oct 25, this train will be short-terminated at Mungaoli station instead of Bina. Total 9 trips.

8. Bina–Kota MEMU (11604): From October 18 to October 26, this train will originate from Mungaoli station instead of Bina. Total 9 trips.

9. Bhopal–Bina MEMU (61631): From October 18 to October 25, this train will be short-terminated at Mandi Bamora station instead of Bina. Total 8 trips.

10. Bina–Bhopal MEMU (11606): From October 18 to October 25, this train will originate from Mandi Bamora station instead of Bina. Total 8 trips.

11. Bhopal–Bina MEMU (11605): Till October 25, this train will be short-terminated at Mandi Bamora station instead of Bina. Total 9 trips.

12. Bina–Bhopal MEMU (61632): Till October 25, this train will originate from Mandi Bamora station instead of Bina. Total 9 trips. 13. Bina–Katni Murwara MEMU (61619): From October 19 to October 26, this train will depart from Mahadevkhedi station (instead of Bina) at 10:20, via the flyover route. Total of 8 trips.

14. Katni Murwara–Bina MEMU (61620): From October 18 to October 25, this train will be extended up to Mahadevkhedi station (instead of terminating at Bina). It will arrive at Mahadevkhedi station at 00:50. Total of 9 trips.