Bhopal New Market Fire Mock Drill Turns Chaotic As Tender Allegedly Runs Over Woman's Foot, 200 Traders Surround BMC Team | FP photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A woman customer was injured after a fire tender allegedly ran over her foot during a mock drill conducted by Bhopal Municipal Corporation (BMC) at New Market on Friday evening. The incident triggered protests by around 200 hawkers and traders who surrounded the corporation's vehicles and raised slogans.

The incident occurred around 6.15 pm near Khedapati Hanuman Temple, where the corporation has been conducting mock drills following the major fire at a chole-bhature eatery on October 8. The injured woman was taken to a hospital in a jeep.

According to an account given by the woman, the fire tender made several rounds through the area without stopping or checking its surroundings. She alleged that the vehicle moved dangerously close to the shops before running over her foot.

However, Shailendra Singh Bhadauria, the BMC official in charge of anti-encroachment operations, said the woman received minor injuries and returned home with her family.

Traders protest against repeated mock drills

The incident sparked anger among traders and hawkers who complained that the movement of fire tenders and other civic body vehicles had disrupted business for the past three days.

Pradeep Gupta, president of the New Market Traders' Association, said the repeated drills had made it difficult for traders to carry out their daily business. Following the accident, 200 hawkers and traders surrounded the BMC team and raised slogans against the operation.

Police reached the spot and brought the situation under control. Bhadauria said hawkers were opposing the proposed relocation outside the market, adding that disputes had occurred over the issue in the past. The civic body has decided to shift hawkers near TT Nagar Stadium.

When contacted, deputy municipal commissioner Bhuvan Gupta told Free Press that the corporation would investigate the incident and take further action based on its findings.

He added that mock drills would continue till New Market Traders' Association installs a hydrant system, as agreed during a previous meeting. The installation is expected to take place after the festive season.