Takyon Networks Secures ₹83 Lakh HAL Order For Active Network Components Supply

Takyon Networks Ltd has received a work order worth Rs. 83 lakh from Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) for the supply and installation of active network components. |

Lucknow: Takyon Networks has landed a fresh order from one of India’s largest aerospace and defence companies, adding another project to its growing enterprise networking portfolio. The latest contract from HAL signals continued demand for infrastructure and connectivity solutions in government-backed sectors.

Expands Defence Portfolio

The company said HAL has awarded it a contract valued at Rs. 8,300,000 for the supply and installation of active network components. The order falls under domestic business operations and is expected to be completed within a three-month timeline ending July 31, 2026.

The project strengthens Takyon Networks’ positioning in the enterprise networking and systems integration space, especially in sectors linked to strategic infrastructure and defence-linked operations. HAL remains one of the country’s most prominent public sector aerospace and defence manufacturers.

Focus On Installation

Apart from supplying networking products, the contract also includes installation responsibilities, indicating Takyon Networks’ role will extend beyond product delivery into deployment and execution. The filing classified the agreement under supply and installation contracts.

The company described the scale of the order as “medium” in its disclosure. While the contract size may not materially alter the company’s overall revenue profile immediately, it adds to project visibility and strengthens order book momentum in the current financial year.

Management Highlights Order

Managing Director Manish Kumar Sharma informed the stock exchange that the company had received the order from HAL and submitted the disclosure under Regulation 30 of SEBI’s Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements.

The company also clarified that neither the promoter group nor related entities have any interest in the awarding organisation. It further confirmed that the transaction does not fall under related-party arrangements, ensuring the deal remains an arm’s-length commercial contract.

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Execution Timeline Ahead

With the completion deadline set for July 2026, the company is likely to focus on timely execution and deployment over the coming quarter. Faster delivery and installation could help Takyon Networks strengthen relationships with large institutional and government-linked customers.

The order also reflects ongoing investments in networking infrastructure across industrial and defence ecosystems, where demand for reliable connectivity and integrated systems continues to rise.

Disclaimer: This article is based solely on the company disclosure filed by Takyon Networks Ltd with BSE on May 5, 2026, and does not include reporting from independent or third-party sources.