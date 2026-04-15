India–US Jet Engine Deal: GE, HAL Seal Key Tech Pact For F414 Co-Production, Says Report

In a significant boost to India’s defence manufacturing ambitions, US-based GE Aerospace and state-run Hindustan Aeronautics Limited have reached a crucial agreement on technology transfer for the co-production of F414 jet engines, according to a Bloomberg report.

Breakthrough In Long-Pending Deal

As per Bloomberg, the agreement finalised after nearly three years of negotiations marks a major step toward local manufacturing of advanced jet engines in India. The companies confirmed they have “reached an agreement on technical matters,” paving the way for a final contract.

Technology Transfer At The Core

Bloomberg reports that the pact includes the transfer of key manufacturing expertise to India, a critical element in New Delhi’s push for defence indigenisation. This will enable domestic production capabilities for high-performance jet engines, which have historically been a technological bottleneck.

Powering Next-Gen Fighter Jets

According to Bloomberg, the F414 engines will power India’s indigenously developed next-generation fighter aircraft. India plans to induct 120–130 such jets, replacing its ageing Russian-origin fleet.

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Strategic Boost Amid Regional Tensions

The Bloomberg report notes that strengthening air power is crucial for India, especially as it seeks to counter threats from Pakistan and China. India’s fighter squadron strength has been declining, making modernisation a strategic priority.

Global Partnerships In Focus

Bloomberg adds that India is also exploring similar jet engine collaborations with companies in France, Japan, and the UK, signalling a broader push to diversify defence partnerships.