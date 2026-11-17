Vertis Infrastructure |

Mumbai: Vertis Infrastructure Trust reported operating revenue of ₹1,073.90 crore for the second quarter of FY27, supported by higher traffic volumes and stronger toll collections across its infrastructure portfolio.

According to the trust's investor presentation, traffic increased 11.3% year-on-year, while toll revenue grew 13.3%, reflecting improved performance across its operational assets.

Toll Revenue Gains Momentum

The infrastructure investment trust (InvIT) recorded double-digit growth in both traffic volumes and toll collections during the July-September quarter. Toll revenue growth of 13.3% exceeded the 11.3% increase in traffic, indicating that collections expanded faster than vehicle movement. The performance highlights the importance of toll-generating road assets in supporting the trust's operating revenue.

₹1,425 Crore Debt Refinanced

Vertis Infrastructure Trust also strengthened its debt management strategy by refinancing approximately ₹1,425 crore of floating-rate borrowings. The refinancing involved fixed-rate non-convertible debentures (NCDs) and interest rate swaps, helping reduce exposure to fluctuations in borrowing costs. According to management, the transaction lowered portfolio borrowing costs by approximately 13 basis points. The trust maintained an effective annual interest rate of 7.3%.

Portfolio Spans Nine States

Vertis Infrastructure Trust manages 27 operational infrastructure assets spread across nine Indian states. Its assets under management (AUM) stood at approximately ₹27,063.80 crore, reflecting the scale of its investment portfolio. The diversified asset base provides exposure to multiple geographical markets and infrastructure operations.

Distributions Reach ₹63.59 Per Unit

The trust reported cumulative distributions of ₹63.59 per unit since its formation. Distributions remain an important consideration for InvIT investors, alongside operating performance, debt costs and portfolio growth.

Outlook For Investors

The combination of higher toll collections, traffic growth and lower financing costs provides a supportive operating backdrop. However, future performance will depend on traffic trends, asset-level cash generation and financing conditions.

Investors will also monitor how the trust manages its portfolio and maintains distributions in subsequent quarters.

Disclaimer: This report is based on the company's filed financial results (standalone or consolidated, as applicable) and is intended solely for informational purposes.

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