Tata Steel Bets On Strong H2 FY27 Recovery, West Asia Conflict Deals ₹1,000 Crore Quarterly Blow

Tata Steel |

Mumbai: Tata Steel expects a significant improvement in its financial and operational performance during the second half of FY27, supported by strong steel demand, stabilising production and growth in key sectors.

CEO and Managing Director TV Narendran said the company remains optimistic despite geopolitical uncertainties and operational challenges affecting its business.

Stronger Second Half Expected

Narendran said demand from the automobile and construction sectors remains encouraging, helping Tata Steel deliver a reasonably strong performance during the first half.

However, operational disruptions at the company's Kalinganagar and Meramandali facilities in Odisha affected production. He expects operations at both plants to stabilise during the remaining six months of FY27.

West Asia Conflict Impact

The ongoing West Asia conflict has created financial pressure on Tata Steel. According to Narendran, the geopolitical situation has resulted in an impact of approximately ₹1,000 crore per quarter on the company and around ₹1,400 crore globally. He identified external uncertainties as a major challenge while emphasising cost optimisation and productivity improvements.

Capacity Expansion Plans

Tata Steel is targeting an overall production capacity of 40 million tonnes, with several expansion projects already underway. The company has announced a 5-million-tonne capacity addition at Neelachal Ispat Nigam Ltd. It also has approximately 6,000 acres available for expansion at Kalinganagar and Neelachal.

Read Also Tata Steel Colors Brings Colorcoat To India, Targets Growing Building Materials Demand

₹3,000 Crore Scrap-Based Plants

Tata Steel is considering scrap-based steel plants in southern and western India. Each proposed 0.8-million-tonne facility could require an investment of approximately ₹3,000 crore and 100–150 acres of land. Construction could take one to two years. The company is also exploring a project at Chiroli in Maharashtra.

Focus On Green Steel

At Jamshedpur, Tata Steel plans to prioritise downstream facilities and low-carbon technologies, including Hisarna Steelmaking and EASyMelt. Narendran shared these developments during the tribal conclave Samvaad, which runs until November 19.

Level up your brain the fun way. Play daily games and quizzes on FPJ Smart!