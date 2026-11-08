Tata Steel Q2 Profit Jumps 16% To ₹3,700 Crore, India Business Powers Growth As Revenue Surges To ₹65,436 Crore

Tata Steel's Q2 FY27 profit rose 16 percent to Rs 3,700 crore. |

New Delhi: Tata Steel reported a 16.2 percent year-on-year increase in consolidated net profit to Rs 3,700 crore for the September quarter of FY27, supported by stronger domestic operations, higher steel volumes and improved earnings.

The steelmaker had posted a net profit of Rs 3,183 crore in the corresponding quarter last year.

Revenue Growth

Consolidated revenue rose 11.5 per cent to ₹65,436 crore from ₹58,689 crore a year earlier, reflecting improved business performance despite higher raw material costs and global uncertainties.

Consolidated EBITDA increased 17 percent year-on-year to ₹10,665 crore, highlighting operational resilience.

Total steel production reached 8.07 million tonnes (MT), compared with 7.73 MT last year. Deliveries stood at 7.92 MT against 7.91 MT.

India Leads

India remained Tata Steel's biggest growth driver, generating revenue of Rs 42,653 crore and EBITDA of ₹10,634 crore, translating into a healthy 25 per cent margin.

Domestic crude steel production increased 7 per cent sequentially to 6.18 MT, while deliveries jumped 16 per cent to 5.98 MT.

Read Also Tata Steel Colors Brings Colorcoat To India, Targets Growing Building Materials Demand

Managing Director and CEO T V Narendran said strong customer engagement and a resilient supply chain supported growth despite challenging global conditions.

European Operations

Tata Steel Netherlands reported revenue of €1,395 million and EBITDA of €72 million, benefiting from the restart of its direct sheet plant in August.

However, UK operations remained under pressure, reporting revenue of £411 million and an EBITDA loss of £56 million.

UK steel deliveries stood at 0.38 MT during the quarter.

Expansion Plans

Tata Steel invested Rs 3,280 crore in capital expenditure during the quarter, taking its first-half spending to Rs 6,860 crore.

Read Also Tata Steel Seeks Fresh UK Govt Funding For Delayed Port Talbot Green Steel Project

Major projects include the 4.8 MTPA expansion at Neelachal Ispat Nigam and downstream capacity additions.

Debt Position

Net debt stood at Rs 91,423 crore, with net debt-to-EBITDA at 2.4 times.

The company maintained strong liquidity of ₹40,076 crore, including ₹10,300 crore in cash and equivalents, providing financial flexibility for ongoing expansion.