Tata Steel Colors Brings Colorcoat To India, Targets Growing Building Materials Demand

(L-R): Mr. Prakhar Aggarwal, Vice President - Marketing & Sales, Tata Steel Colors Pvt. Ltd, Mr. T V Narendran, CEO and Managing Director, Tata Steel Limited, Mr. Praveen Venugopalan Thampi, Managing Director, Tata Steel Colors Pvt. Ltd & Mr. Ashish Anupam, Vice President - Marketing & Sales, Tata Steel Limited at the launch of Colorcoat®️ in Mumbai |

Mumbai: Tata Steel Colors Private Limited has introduced its Colorcoat range of pre-painted steel products in India, targeting demand for durable roofing and wall-cladding materials across infrastructure, industrial and commercial projects.

Announced on October 9, the launch brings the company’s European coating technology to the Indian market, with products customised for local conditions. The range combines colour and finish options with features intended to improve durability and thermal performance, the company said.

Designed for Indian conditions

Colorcoat has been engineered for hot and warm climates. According to the company, its coating technology offers colour and gloss retention, corrosion protection, resistance to scratches and protection along cut edges.

These features are intended to help roofing and wall panels retain their appearance over time. The range also offers architects and developers a choice of colours and finishes for different modern building designs.

The company positioned the products as solutions for building envelopes, the outer surfaces of buildings, with an emphasis on aesthetics, resilience and environmental performance.

Production at Jamshedpur

The products will be manufactured at Tata Steel Colors’ facility in Jamshedpur. The company will manufacture, distribute and market the range in India and overseas, providing local access to its global technology and expertise.

Praveen V. Thampi, Managing Director of Tata Steel Colors, said industries and communities needed materials that offered longevity, design flexibility and environmental performance as India expands its infrastructure.

“Our goal is to provide access to advanced global solutions that can help Indian infrastructure set new standards on the world stage,” he said.

Wide range of applications

The company said Colorcoat roofing and wall-cladding products could be used in metro and transit infrastructure, ports, warehouses and distribution centres.

Other applications include manufacturing plants, automotive facilities, commercial buildings, defence infrastructure and institutional projects.

The launch broadens the company’s offering for architects and builders seeking pre-painted steel solutions, while bringing manufacturing closer to customers in India’s rapidly expanding construction and infrastructure markets.