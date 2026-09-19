Tata Steel Seeks Fresh UK Govt Funding For Delayed Port Talbot Green Steel Project

Tata Steel has sought additional financial assistance from the UK government as delays in its Port Talbot steel plant transformation increase costs and add pressure on Britain’s struggling steel sector, according to a Sky News report.

The company recently approached the Department for Business, Innovation, Science and Technology (DBIST) to discuss a fresh funding package.

The request comes after the UK government approved a £500 million grant in 2023 as part of Tata Steel’s £1.25 billion investment plan to construct an electric arc furnace (EAF) at the site.

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Delays raise costs of Port Talbot transformation

The new electric arc furnace was initially scheduled to begin operations by early 2028. However, delays in securing the required grid connection have pushed the expected commissioning timeline to late 2028 or early 2029.

Tata Steel estimates that the delay, along with rising construction costs and lost sales opportunities during the transition period, could substantially increase the overall expense of the project. The exact amount of additional funding requested has not been disclosed, though sources cited by Sky News said it could run into hundreds of millions of pounds.

The Port Talbot project is aimed at maintaining large-scale steel production in Britain while moving towards cleaner manufacturing methods. The investment was also intended to protect thousands of jobs across the UK.\

Steel industry faces rising competitive pressure

The transition has already resulted in job losses, with around 2,500 positions affected after the closure of the plant’s final blast furnace in 2024.

Tata Steel has repeatedly raised concerns over the financial viability of its UK operations, citing competition from lower-priced imports. A senior company executive had earlier described Britain as “an unfairly priced dumping ground for cheap imports”.

Trade unions have also highlighted concerns over import competition, including steel shipments from India, Vietnam and South Korea.

Despite these challenges, Tata Steel has maintained that the Port Talbot investment is critical to securing the future of steelmaking in Britain while supporting the shift towards low-carbon production.