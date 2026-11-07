Tata Steel Forges Ahead With Strong Q2 FY27 Earnings, Profit Surges 16% To ₹3,699.59 Crore As Revenue Tops ₹65,000 Crore And Noel Tata Prepares To Step Down

Tata Steel |

Mumbai: Tata Steel Limited reported a 16.2 per cent year-on-year increase in consolidated net profit to ₹3,699.59 crore for the September quarter of FY27, supported by higher revenue from operations. The steel major had posted a consolidated net profit of ₹3,183.09 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous financial year.

Revenue Growth

Revenue from operations increased 11.5 per cent to ₹65,436.24 crore in Q2 FY27, compared with ₹58,689.29 crore a year earlier. Total consolidated income climbed to ₹65,684.52 crore from ₹59,052.84 crore in the September quarter of FY26. The improvement reflected stronger topline performance during the reporting period.

Expense Trends

Total expenses rose 11.4 per cent to ₹60,690.32 crore, compared with ₹54,460.71 crore in the year-ago quarter. Despite higher expenditure, Tata Steel recorded improved profitability, with net profit growth exceeding revenue expansion.

Earnings Per Share

Basic and diluted earnings per share increased to ₹2.94 during Q2 FY27, compared with ₹2.49 in the corresponding quarter last year. The improvement reflected higher earnings attributable to shareholders during the quarter.

Half-Year Performance

For the six months ended September 30, 2026, Tata Steel reported consolidated revenue from operations of ₹1,26,230.53 crore. Net profit for H1 FY27 stood at ₹6,084.83 crore, highlighting the company's cumulative earnings during the first half.

Leadership Transition

Tata Steel also announced that Noel Naval Tata will retire as non-executive, non-independent director and vice chairman. His retirement will become effective after business hours on November 11, 2026. The decision follows Tata Group governance guidelines.

Business Outlook

Investors will monitor steel demand, input costs and operating margins in subsequent quarters. The company's ability to sustain profitability amid changing market conditions will remain important.

Disclaimer: This report is based on company exchange filings and is intended for informational purposes only, not investment advice.

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