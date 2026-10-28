Noel Tata To Retire From Six Tata Group Company Boards On Nov 12, Retain Tata Sons Director Role

Tata Trusts Chairman Noel Tata is expected to step down from the boards of six Tata Group companies on Nov 12, when he turns 70, in accordance with the conglomerate's retirement policy for non-executive directors.

However, Tata will continue as a nominee director representing Tata Trusts on the board of Tata Sons, the group's holding company.

The transition comes amid ongoing disagreements over corporate governance, leadership appointments and the proposed listing of Tata Sons.

To Retire Under Tata Group's Age Policy

Tata currently serves as non-executive chairman of Trent, Voltas, Tata Investment Corporation, Tata International, Trent Hypermarket and Dubai-based Tata International West Asia DMCC.

He is also non-executive vice-chairman of Tata Steel and Titan Company, besides serving as a director of Inditex Trent Retail India, associated with Spanish fashion retailer Inditex.

However, he is expected to retain his position at Trent Hypermarket, the joint venture between Trent and Tesco operating Star Bazaar and Star Daily stores.

Arrangements concerning his other directorships have not yet been clarified.

Under the Tata Group's governance framework, executive directors retire at 65, while non-executive, non-independent directors retire at 70.

Independent directors are governed by a separate retirement threshold.

The impending board changes coincide with differences between Noel Tata and Tata Sons Chairman N Chandrasekaran over Chandrasekaran's reappointment.

Disagreements reportedly also concern the interpretation of Tata Sons' Articles of Association and the possibility of listing the holding company.

Tata Trusts collectively holds approximately 66% of Tata Sons, giving the charitable trusts substantial influence over the conglomerate's governance.

As Tata Trusts chairman, Noel Tata therefore retains an important role in decisions affecting the group's holding company.

Corporate governance specialists consider compliance with established retirement policies an important indicator of institutional discipline, particularly in conglomerates with influential controlling shareholders.

His expected departure from operating-company boards highlights the distinction between retirement requirements for non-executive directors and provisions governing shareholder-nominated directors.

By retaining his Tata Sons directorship, Tata will continue participating in the holding company's governance despite relinquishing several other board positions.