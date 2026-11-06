Enviro Infra Engineers Posts 60% Jump In Q2 Revenue To Rs 3,638 Million, Net Profit Slips 20% To Rs 395 Million

Enviro Infra Engineers |

Mumbai: Enviro Infra Engineers Limited reported a 60.01 per cent year-on-year surge in revenue from operations to ₹363.8 crore for the second quarter ended September 30, 2026, even as net profit declined amid higher business activity. The infrastructure company's quarterly profit fell 20.22 per cent to ₹39.5 crore from ₹49.5 crore in the corresponding period last year.

Revenue Growth

Revenue increased from ₹227.3 crore in Q2 FY26 to ₹363.8 crore in Q2 FY27, reflecting substantial growth in operating income. However, the sharp revenue expansion did not translate into higher quarterly earnings.

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Profit Performance

Net profit declined by ₹10 crore year-on-year to ₹39.5 crore. The company's reported net profit margin stood at approximately 10.9 per cent, based on quarterly operating revenue. The contrasting revenue and profit trends highlighted pressure on profitability.

Half-Year Results

For the first six months of FY27, Enviro Infra Engineers recorded revenue of ₹723 crore, representing 54.39 per cent growth from ₹468.3 crore a year earlier. Net profit for the half-year period stood at ₹84.7 crore.

Order Book

The company's consolidated order book reached ₹6,778.2 crore as of September 30, 2026. The outstanding projects span water infrastructure and renewable energy, providing visibility into future execution opportunities.

New Contracts

During the first half, Enviro Infra Engineers secured two hybrid annuity model projects in Varanasi, collectively valued at approximately ₹257 crore. The company also received a wind engineering, procurement and construction contract worth ₹224.19 crore from Tata Power Renewable Energy. These contracts expanded its presence across infrastructure segments.

Business Outlook

Enviro Infra Engineers' results reflected strong revenue growth alongside declining quarterly profitability. Investors will monitor project execution, operating costs and the conversion of its substantial order book into revenue. Maintaining profitability while executing new contracts will remain important in subsequent quarters.

Disclaimer: This report is based on company exchange filings and is for informational purposes only. Investors should independently assess risks before investing.

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