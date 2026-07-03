Enviro Infra Bags ₹256.92 Crore UP Orders, Secures Two Sewage Plant Projects Under Namami Gange

Enviro Infra Engineers has won two sewage treatment contracts worth a combined Rs 256.92 crore. |

Mumbai: Enviro Infra Engineers has secured two major domestic orders worth a combined Rs 256.92 crore (excluding GST) from Uttar Pradesh Jal Nigam (Rural) for sewage treatment projects in Uttar Pradesh.

The projects are part of the government’s flagship Namami Gange Programme, aimed at improving wastewater management and reducing pollution in the Ganga river.

Project Details

The first contract, valued at Rs 126.78 crore, involves the development of a 45 MLD Sewage Treatment Plant and related infrastructure in Pt. Deen Dayal Upadhyay Nagar (DDU Nagar).

The second contract, worth Rs 130.14 crore, is for a 60 MLD Sewage Treatment Plant at Lohta, Varanasi, along with associated infrastructure.

Together, the two projects will add 105 MLD sewage treatment capacity, strengthening urban sanitation infrastructure in the state.

Execution Model

Both projects will be executed under the Hybrid Annuity Model (HAM) Public-Private Partnership framework.

The DDU Nagar project has a construction timeline of 18 months, followed by three months of trial operations. The Varanasi project will take 21 months to build, with an additional three-month trial period.

After commissioning, both plants will be operated and maintained by the company for 15 years, ensuring long-term recurring revenue.

SPV Structure

Enviro Infra Engineers will execute the projects through two Special Purpose Vehicles (SPVs) — Varanasi DDU Nagar STP Private Limited and Varanasi Lohta STP Private Limited.

Both SPVs were incorporated and disclosed to stock exchanges on June 17, 2026.

The company clarified that both are domestic contracts and do not involve related-party transactions. It also confirmed that neither promoters nor promoter-group entities have any interest in the awarding authority.

Disclaimer: This story is based on company exchange filings and is for informational purposes only. Investors should evaluate risks before making decisions.