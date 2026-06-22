GHV Infra Wins ₹213 Crore Rail Project Order, Strengthens Infra Portfolio With Major West Bengal Contract

GHV Infra Projects has secured a Rs 213 crore work order for railway infrastructure development in West Bengal. |

Mumbai: GHV Infra Projects Limited has received a major work order worth around Rs 213 crore, giving a strong boost to its infrastructure business. The company shared this update in a regulatory filing on Monday.

The new order is related to railway infrastructure development in West Bengal. It includes several construction activities aimed at improving maintenance and freight-handling facilities.

Work Includes Multiple Infrastructure Segments

The project involves composite work covering civil, electrical, mechanical, and signal and telecom-related construction.

Under the contract, GHV Infra will handle three major tasks.

The first involves the upgradation and development of maintenance infrastructure at a coaching complex.

The second includes building next-generation freight maintenance facilities, which will help improve railway freight operations.

The third part focuses on infrastructure construction for a loco shed in West Bengal.

These facilities are expected to improve railway maintenance efficiency and strengthen freight movement infrastructure.

Completion Target Set at 14 Months

The company said the project is expected to be completed within 14 months from the date work officially begins.

A time-bound execution plan suggests the company is preparing for speedy delivery of the project.

Large railway infrastructure projects usually create long-term business opportunities through additional contracts and maintenance work.

Order Adds to Business Pipeline

The fresh order strengthens GHV Infra’s project pipeline and improves revenue visibility in the coming quarters.

The company believes such projects will help expand its presence in the infrastructure and construction sector.

However, the filing also noted that the contract qualifies as a related-party transaction, as the awarding entity, GHV (India) Private Limited, has promoter-linked connections with GHV Infra.

The company clarified that the transaction has been carried out on an arm’s-length basis, ensuring compliance with regulatory norms.

The latest order highlights continued demand for railway infrastructure upgrades in India, supported by rising investments in transport and logistics modernisation.