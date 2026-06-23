IRCON Bags ₹763 Crore Tripura Smart Grid Order, JV Project To Strengthen Underground Power Network In 24 Months

Ircon International Limited has secured a Rs 763 crore smart grid project in Tripura . |

Mumbai: Ircon International Limited has received a major work order worth Rs 763.10 crore, giving a strong boost to its infrastructure business. The contract has been awarded by Tripura State Electricity Corporation Limited (TSECL) for a large smart grid project in Tripura.

The order was disclosed in a regulatory filing on Monday. The project will be executed through a joint venture between IRCON and Badri Rai & Company.

Smart Upgrade

The project aims to modernise the electricity distribution system in the Agartala Municipality area. It includes the installation of underground high-tension and low-tension power cable networks.

The work also includes advanced smart grid technologies such as Supervisory Control and Data Acquisition (SCADA), Advanced Distribution Management System (ADMS) and Outage Management System (OMS).

These systems will help monitor electricity flow in real time and improve power reliability for consumers.

Digital Network

The contract also covers GIS mapping, optical fibre cable laying, and integration with important IT systems such as billing, ERP and customer information systems.

A main and backup Smart Grid Control Centre will also be established under the project.

This infrastructure is expected to improve fault detection, reduce power outages and strengthen grid efficiency across the city.

Execution Timeline

The project is scheduled to be completed within 24 months.

Under the joint venture structure, Badri Rai & Company, the lead partner, holds a 74% share, while IRCON holds the remaining 26 percent.

IRCON’s share in the total project value stands at around Rs 198.40 crore, while Badri Rai & Company’s portion is approximately Rs 564.69 crore.

The company said the order is a domestic contract and does not involve any related-party transaction. The new win further strengthens IRCON’s order book and business visibility in the infrastructure sector.