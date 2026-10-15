Enviro Infra Subsidiary Secures ₹228 Crore Wind EPC Contract From ARIE Energy

Enviro Infra Engineers |

Mumbai: On 15 October 2026, Enviro Infra Engineers Limited (EIEL) announced that its subsidiary, Suyog Urja Limited, received a Letter of Intent (LOI) from ARIE Energy LLP. The LOI is for engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) turnkey works for a 100 MW Ajani Wind Power Project.

Project Details

The project is located in Ajani, Shirur Anantpal, Latur District, Maharashtra. The contract value is ₹228 crore, excluding GST, and the work is scheduled for completion by 31 July 2027.

Read Also Enviro Infra Subsidiary Secures ₹224.19 Crore Wind EPC Project From Tata Power

Recent Wins

This latest LOI follows a ₹224.19 crore contract that Suyog Urja Limited received in September 2026 from Tata Power Renewable Energy Limited (TPREL). That contract was for EPC turnkey works for a 180 MW NTPC Wind Power Project in Parli, Maharashtra.

Management Commentary

Sanjay Jain, Chairman, Enviro Infra Engineers Limited, said the Ajani Wind Power Project is a significant achievement in the wind EPC segment. He added that it marks an important milestone in expanding the company's presence in renewable energy infrastructure through Suyog Urja.

Company Background

Enviro Infra Engineers Limited, established in 2009 and based in New Delhi, specialises in water and wastewater treatment infrastructure. The company designs, constructs, operates, and maintains Water and Wastewater Treatment Plants (WWTPs) and Water Supply Scheme Projects (WSSPs).

Diversification into Renewables

Enviro Infra Engineers has diversified into renewable energy through its subsidiary, EIE Renewables. This subsidiary focuses on solar, wind, and Battery Energy Storage Systems (BESS), reinforcing the company's presence in sustainable infrastructure.

Disclaimer: This story is based on company exchange filings and is for informational purposes only. Investors should evaluate risks before making decisions.