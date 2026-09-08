Enviro Infra Engineers Wins ₹189.99 Crore Order, Subsidiary To Develop 180 MW NTPC Wind Project

Enviro Infra Engineers’ subsidiary has secured a Rs 189.99 crore. |

Mumbai: Enviro Infra Engineers Limited ’s step-down subsidiary, Suyog Urja Limited, has secured an engineering, procurement and construction contract worth Rs 189.99 crore from Tata Power Renewable Energy Limited.

The domestic contract covers turnkey works for developing a 180 megawatt NTPC wind power project at Parli in Maharashtra. The order value excludes goods and services tax.

Completion deadline

According to an exchange filing, the contract was awarded on September 7, 2026, and must be completed by March 31, 2027.

Enviro Infra Engineers received the order intimation from Suyog Urja on September 8 at 11.24 am.

The relatively short execution period means the subsidiary will need to mobilise equipment, manpower and construction materials quickly to meet the stipulated deadline.

What the contract covers?

The scope includes construction of wind turbine generator foundations and the supply of reinforcement steel. Suyog Urja will also undertake geotechnical work and balance-of-plant activities.

The company will develop a fully equipped and secure storage yard spread across 39 acres. This facility will support the handling and storage of materials required during project construction.

Suyog Urja will also coordinate right-of-way arrangements to facilitate smooth transportation of equipment and materials to the project site.

The contract further covers the construction of permanent and temporary roads, pathways and crane pads. These facilities are essential for moving heavy wind turbine components and deploying large cranes.

Transmission infrastructure included

The subsidiary will execute construction and commissioning work for the project’s 33 kilovolt transmission lines. This infrastructure will help evacuate electricity generated by the wind turbines.

Enviro Infra Engineers said neither its promoters nor promoter-group companies have any interest in Tata Power Renewable Energy, the entity awarding the contract.

The transaction also does not fall within the category of related-party transactions, according to the regulatory disclosure.

The order strengthens Enviro Infra Engineers’ presence in renewable-energy infrastructure and expands its execution portfolio beyond its established environmental infrastructure operations.

Disclaimer: This article is based on information disclosed by Enviro Infra Engineers in its regulatory filing with the concerned stock exchanges.