Enviro Infra Engineers Adds ₹2,240 Crore Orders, Boosts Order Book Above ₹4,600 Crore

Enviro Infra Engineers Limited has added over Rs 2,240 crore in new orders since March 2026, taking its total order book to more than Rs 4,600 crore. |

New Delhi: Enviro Infra Engineers is strengthening its growth outlook with a surge in fresh orders, signaling both scale and diversification across infrastructure and clean energy segments.

Order Book Expands Rapidly

Enviro Infra Engineers Limited reported a sharp increase in its order book, which now exceeds Rs 4,600 crore after securing fresh projects worth more than Rs 2,240 crore since March 2026. As detailed in the press release on page 2, this expansion provides clear execution visibility over the next 15–24 months, strengthening the company’s medium-term revenue pipeline.

Segment Mix Diversifies

The new orders are split across key business segments, with over Rs 1,170 crore coming from water and wastewater projects and more than Rs 1,070 crore from the renewable energy segment. The company’s execution order book includes over Rs 2,500 crore in water-related projects, over Rs 1,000 crore in renewables, and more than Rs 1,100 crore in operations and maintenance contracts, highlighting a balanced portfolio mix.

Entry Into BESS Segment

A major highlight is the company’s entry into the Battery Energy Storage System segment through four projects awarded by NTPC, valued at Rs 1,070 crore. These projects, with a total capacity of 930 MWh, are being implemented across Uttar Pradesh, Assam, Karnataka, and Telangana. This marks a strategic diversification into energy storage, complementing its renewable energy ambitions.

Core Business Momentum

In its core water infrastructure business, the company secured a Rs 411 crore project under AMRUT 2.0 in Aurangabad, Bihar, along with two projects worth approximately Rs 972 crore under the Swachh Bharat Mission 2.0 in Pune and Nashik. These wins reinforce its strong position in water and sanitation infrastructure, a segment driven by continued government investments.

Revenue Visibility Strengthens

The company expects revenue visibility of around Rs 2,000 crore in FY27, supported by its robust and diversified order book. Management indicated that steady order inflows reflect execution strength and a focus on high-growth infrastructure segments, while also ensuring stable growth over the next two years.

Geographic Expansion Continues

Enviro Infra Engineers has expanded its footprint across multiple states, including Bihar, Maharashtra, Assam, Karnataka, and Telangana. This geographic diversification enhances its ability to tap into region-specific infrastructure demand while reducing concentration risk across markets. With a growing order book, diversified segment exposure, and entry into new energy solutions, Enviro Infra Engineers is positioning itself for sustained growth in both infrastructure and renewable sectors.

Disclaimer: This article is based solely on the company’s official press release and disclosure document and does not include external analysis or independent verification.