Enviro Infra Engineers Secures ₹405.71 Crore NTPC BESS Order For Two-State Projects

Enviro Infra Engineers Limited has received a Rupees 405.71 crore contract from NTPC on March 30, 2026. |

New Delhi: Riding the momentum in India’s renewable push, Enviro Infra Engineers has bagged a significant battery storage project, positioning itself in a fast-growing segment of power infrastructure.

Enviro Infra Engineers has secured a Letter of Award from NTPC Limited for executing Battery Energy Storage System (BESS) projects. The contract spans two locations—Tanda in Uttar Pradesh and Bongaigaon in Assam—marking a key addition to the company’s renewable energy portfolio.

The project will be executed on an engineering, procurement, and construction basis, covering supply, services, and system implementation. As outlined in the table on page 1, the scope also includes comprehensive annual maintenance after successful performance testing, ensuring long-term operational support.

The EPC portion of the contract is scheduled to be completed within 15 months from the commencement date. This will be followed by an 11-year maintenance period, reflecting the long-term nature of battery storage infrastructure and service commitments.

Valued at Rs 405.71 crore excluding GST, the order highlights the company’s growing role in energy transition projects. With no related party involvement and a domestic contract structure, the deal strengthens its position in the emerging BESS segment linked to thermal power stations. The order underscores rising investments in grid stability solutions as renewable integration accelerates across India’s power sector.

Disclaimer: This article is based solely on the company’s official filing and disclosure. Forward-looking statements, if any, are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially.