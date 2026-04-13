Enviro Infra Jumps Over 16% To ₹201.41, Wins ₹587 Crore Maharashtra Projects; Stock Defies Weak Market Sentiment

Enviro Infra Engineers shares surged over 16 percent to Rs 201.41 despite weak broader markets. |

Mumbai: Shares of Enviro Infra Engineers saw a sharp rise on Monday, April 13. The stock gained over 16 percent and was trading at Rs 201.41 during the session.

This rally came even as the broader market was weak. The Sensex was down more than 2 percent, showing that the stock moved against the general market trend.

The stock opened at Rs 190 and moved up to an intraday high of Rs 201.70. The day’s low was Rs 185.31, indicating strong buying interest throughout the session.

Strong trigger from new project orders

The main reason for the sharp rise in the stock was a major business update. The company received Letters of Empanelment for two projects in Maharashtra.

These projects are worth Rs 587.208 crore and were awarded by the Swachh Maharashtra Mission Directorate.

The projects are located in Pune and Nashik. They involve building sewage treatment plants (STPs) under different categories for urban local bodies.

Work to be completed in 24 months

The company will execute these projects on an EPC (engineering, procurement and construction) basis.

These projects come under the Swachh Bharat Mission (Urban) 2.0 programme. The total execution timeline for both projects is 24 months.

This order is expected to improve the company’s order book and support future revenue growth.

Strong recent performance

Enviro Infra shares have performed well in recent weeks. The stock has gained around 31 percent in the last one month.

In comparison, the Sensex has risen only about 3 percent during the same period.

However, on a year-to-date basis, the stock is slightly down by about 2 percent, while the Sensex has fallen around 10 percent.

Still below 52-week high

The stock had earlier touched a 52-week high of Rs 306.40 and a low of Rs 134.71.

With a market capitalisation of around Rs 3,530 crore and a P/E ratio of 17.27, the stock continues to attract investor interest after the latest project win.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and not investment advice. Stock market investments carry risks. Readers should consult certified financial advisors before making any investment decisions based on this information.