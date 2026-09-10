Enviro Infra Subsidiary Secures ₹224.19 Crore Wind EPC Project From Tata Power

Enviro Infra |

Mumbai: Enviro Infra Engineers Limited (EIEL) announced on Tuesday, 9 September 2026, that its step-down subsidiary, Suyog Urja Limited (SUL), has received a Letter of Intent (LOI) from Tata Power Renewable Energy Limited (TPREL) for a wind EPC project.

Project Value and Timeline

The LOI has a contract value of ₹224.19 crore, inclusive of GST. The project is scheduled to be completed by 31 March 2027.

Project Scope

The work involves EPC turnkey services for a 180 MW NTPC Wind Power Project located at Parli, Maharashtra. The scope includes Wind Turbine Generator (WTG) foundation works, Balance of Plant (BoP) works, and 33 kV transmission line works.

Detailed Scope of Work

The WTG foundation package covers civil foundation works for 58 WTGs, along with reinforcement steel and geotechnical requirements. Under the BoP scope, Suyog Urja will develop an approximately 39-acre storage yard, manage material movement, and construct access roads, pathways, and crane pads.

Transmission Line Works

The LOI also includes the construction and commissioning of the 33 kV transmission line. This involves route survey and design, supply and erection of poles/towers, conductors, insulators, and associated hardware, as well as ROW-related activities and installation of STATCOM/harmonic filter systems.

Management Commentary

Sanjay Jain, Chairman, Enviro Infra Engineers Limited, said the contract marks a milestone in strengthening the company's presence in the wind EPC segment. Jain stated that the 180 MW project reinforces their ability to participate in large-scale renewable energy infrastructure projects.

Company Diversification

Enviro Infra Engineers, originally an infrastructure company specialising in water and wastewater treatment, has diversified into renewable energy through EIE Renewables. The company has capabilities across solar, wind, and Battery Energy Storage Systems (BESS).

Disclaimer: This story is based on company exchange filings and is for informational purposes only. Investors should evaluate risks before making decisions.