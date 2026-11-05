Vellora Impact H1 Profit Rises To ₹12.63 Crore, Revenue Growth Reflects Shift In Business Operations

Vellora Impact's H1 profit rose to Rs 12.63 crore as revenue reached Rs 290.56 crore. |

Mumbai: Vellora Impact Limited (BSE: 531257) reported a nearly threefold increase in standalone net profit to ₹12.63 crore for the first half of FY27, compared with ₹4.49 crore in the corresponding period last year, following a substantial restructuring of its business operations.

Revenue from operations increased to ₹290.56 crore from ₹3.33 crore in H1 FY26. However, the sharp year-on-year expansion largely reflects the company's transition from chemical manufacturing and trading to agricultural commodities and IT-enabled services, making direct comparisons with the previous year less meaningful.

Business Restructuring

The Ahmedabad-based company shifted its business focus towards agriculture and information technology with effect from January 1, 2026.

Agricultural produce trading accounted for ₹279.42 crore, representing approximately 96.2 per cent of first-half revenue, while IT-enabled services contributed ₹11.14 crore.

The company reported no revenue from its former chemical manufacturing operations during the period.

The revenue composition indicates substantial dependence on agricultural commodity trading, while the technology division currently represents a relatively smaller proportion of overall operations.

Earnings Performance

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) stood at ₹16.91 crore in H1 FY27, implying an EBITDA margin of approximately 5.82 per cent.

Earnings per share increased to ₹22.67 from ₹8.05 in the year-earlier period.

For the September quarter, revenue reached ₹148.64 crore against ₹2.17 crore in Q2 FY26.

Quarterly EBITDA increased 36.1 per cent to ₹8.92 crore from ₹6.56 crore, while net profit rose marginally by 1.8 per cent to ₹6.71 crore from ₹6.60 crore.

The divergence between revenue expansion and profit growth suggests that the revised business mix carries different profitability characteristics.

Operating Outlook

Managing Director Sumit Harjibhai Gol said the company would focus on strengthening operational capabilities, expanding customer relationships and developing its agricultural and technology businesses.

Its agriculture division handles grains, pulses and fresh vegetables, while the IT vertical provides software development, ERP solutions and infrastructure support.

Going forward, profitability, working-capital requirements and execution efficiency will remain important indicators as the company establishes a longer operating track record in its restructured businesses.