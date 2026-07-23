Vellora Impact Reports Turnaround In Q1 FY27 As Revenue Climbs To ₹141.92 Crore, Net Profit At ₹7.90 Crore

Vellora Impact reported a turnaround in Q1 FY27, with revenue from operations rising to Rs 141.92 crore |

Mumbai: Vellora Impact Ltd reported a turnaround in its standalone financial performance for the quarter ended June 30, 2026 (Q1 FY27), with revenue from operations rising to Rs 141.92 crore from Rs 1.17 crore in the corresponding quarter last year. The company reported a standalone net profit of Rs 7.90 crore, alongside EBITDA of Rs 7.98 crore, reflecting improved operational performance.

Revenue Growth

Revenue from operations increased sharply to Rs 141.92 crore in Q1 FY27 compared with Rs 1.17 crore in Q1 FY26, which the company attributed to stronger business activity and execution of its growth strategy. The company said the quarter reflected improved operational execution, enhanced business momentum and better operating efficiencies.

Profitability

Vellora Impact reported EBITDA of Rs 7.98 crore during the quarter, while profit before tax (PBT) stood at Rs 7.90 crore. Standalone net profit was also reported at Rs 7.90 crore, indicating a return to profitability during the quarter. The company said the improvement was supported by stronger operational performance and execution of its business strategy.

Key Metrics

Basic and diluted earnings per share (EPS) stood at Rs 14.19 for Q1 FY27. During the quarter, the company also said it strengthened its governance and compliance framework while completing regulatory filings in accordance with SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015.

Formerly known as Pratiksha Chemicals Ltd, Vellora Impact said it remains focused on expanding its business, strengthening operational performance and building long-term shareholder value.

Disclaimer: This report is based on the unaudited financial results/media release issued by the company and does not constitute investment advice.