Q1 Results: Around 250 Companies To Announce June Quarter Earnings Next Week, Infosys, Paytm & UltraTech Lead Focus

Q1 Results Season To Gather Pace. |

Mumbai: The June quarter (Q1 FY27) earnings season will gather momentum next week, with around 250 listed companies set to announce their financial results between July 20 and July 25. The earnings will provide investors with a clearer picture of how Indian companies have started the financial year 2026-27.

Several major companies from the IT, banking, auto, energy and consumer sectors are scheduled to report their quarterly numbers, making it one of the busiest earnings weeks of the season.

Big Companies In Focus

Some of the biggest names expected to announce their results next week include Infosys, Eternal, One 97 Communications (Paytm), Bajaj Auto, Adani Energy Solutions, Indian Hotels Company, Bharat Petroleum Corporation (BPCL), InterGlobe Aviation, NTPC and IDFC First Bank.

Investors will closely watch revenue growth, profit, operating margins and management commentary to understand the business outlook for the coming quarters.

Markets End Week On Strong Note

Indian equity markets ended last week on a positive note ahead of the earnings announcements. The BSE Sensex gained 965 points, or 1.25%, to close at 78,151.45, while the NSE Nifty 50 climbed 262 points, or 1.09%, to settle at 24,334.30.

Buying in Reliance Industries and private banking stocks helped lift benchmark indices.

Infosys Earnings Under Spotlight

Brokerage firm Motilal Oswal expects Infosys to report around 2% quarter-on-quarter revenue growth in constant currency terms. Around 1% of this growth is expected to come from its core business, while recent acquisitions are also likely to support revenue.

The brokerage believes Infosys may lower the upper end of its FY27 revenue growth guidance by 50 basis points to 1.5%-3%. However, the company's operating margin is expected to improve to about 21.4%, helped by lower costs and operational efficiencies.

Companies Reporting On July 20

Major companies scheduled to announce Q1 FY27 results on July 20 include UltraTech Cement, Paytm, Indian Overseas Bank, Karur Vysya Bank, Shyam Metalics & Energy, Sobha, Canara HSBC Life Insurance Company, Action Construction Equipment, Jaiprakash Power Ventures, Transformers and Rectifiers India, Bluestone Jewellery and Lifestyle, Mahindra Logistics, Rallis India and Swaraj Engines.

The June quarter results will indicate how companies have begun FY27 and offer valuable clues about earnings growth and business performance in the months ahead.