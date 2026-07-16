Wipro Declares ₹2 Interim Dividend, Board Approves Q1 FY27 Standalone Financial Results

Mumbai: Wipro Limited announced on Thursday that its Board of Directors approved the standalone financial results for the quarter ended 30 June 2026. The board also declared an interim dividend of ₹2 per equity share, each with a par value of ₹2.

Dividend Payment Details

Shareholders whose names appear on the company's register as of 27 July 2026, the designated record date, will be eligible for the interim dividend. The payment is scheduled to be made on or before 14 August 2026.

Board Meeting Dates

The Board meeting commenced on 15 July 2026 at 3:45 PM. The final approval for the financial results was given at a meeting held on 16 July 2026, which concluded at 3:40 PM.

Disclaimer: This report is based on the company's filed financial results (standalone or consolidated, as applicable) and is intended solely for informational purposes. It does not constitute investment advice or a recommendation to buy, sell or hold any security.