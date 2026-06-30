Wipro Completes 60 Crore Share Buyback, Promoter Stake Inches Up To 72.59%

Software major Wipro completed the extinguishment of 60 crore equity shares. |

Mumbai: Wipro announced on Tuesday the completion of its buyback programme, extinguishing 60 crore equity shares. This action reduced the company's total equity share capital from 10,50,35,49,797 shares to 9,90,35,49,797 shares.

Buyback Details

The tender period for the buyback opened on 11 June 2026 and closed on 17 June 2026. The extinguishment was carried out in accordance with SEBI Buy-Back Regulations, 2018.

Shareholding Impact

Following the buyback, the promoter and promoter group's stake increased slightly from 72.52 percent to 72.59 percent. Foreign investors now hold 27.41 percent of the company, up from 11.58 percent before the buyback.

Employee Stock Options

During this period, Wipro allotted 7,41,918 equity shares on 9 June 2026 and an additional 5,37,492 shares on 19 June 2026 to employees. These allotments were made under various employee stock option plans.

Disclaimer: This story is based on company exchange filings and is for informational purposes only. Investors should evaluate risks before making decisions.