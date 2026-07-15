Steel Strips Wheels Shares Rise 4.62% To ₹262.02 After Strong Q1 Results, Profit Jumps 47% And Margins Improve

Steel Strips Wheels shares rose 4.62 percent to Rs 262.02. |

Mumbai: Steel Strips Wheels Ltd shares gained 4.62 percent to Rs 262.02 on Tuesday, July 15, after the company reported strong June quarter earnings. Investors cheered higher profit, better margins and healthy revenue growth, reflecting improved business performance across key segments.

Strong Quarter

Steel Strips Wheels posted a strong financial performance for the first quarter of FY27. Gross net profit rose 47 percent year-on-year to Rs 69.45 crore, compared with Rs 47.24 crore in the same quarter last year.

Revenue from operations increased 27.2 percent to Rs 1,509.8 crore from Rs 1,186.8 crore a year ago. The growth was supported by higher demand across domestic and export markets.

Margins Improve

The company's operating performance also strengthened during the quarter. Gross EBITDA rose 34 percent to Rs 162.95 crore from Rs 121.52 crore in the corresponding period last year.

EBITDA margin improved to 10.8 percent from 10.2 percent, showing better cost control and improved operating efficiency despite a challenging business environment.

June Business Update

The company also reported a strong business update for June 2026. Net turnover climbed 36.8 percent year-on-year to Rs 479.87 crore from Rs 350.67 crore.

Gross turnover increased 30 percent to Rs 554.10 crore, while alloy wheel sales volume grew 23 percent compared with June last year.

Steel Strips Wheels said its two- and three-wheeler business was the fastest-growing segment. Value growth stood at 74 percent, while volumes increased 40 percent year-on-year, helped by rising electric vehicle demand and higher sales of premium products.

The company also witnessed healthy growth in truck, tractor and export businesses during the month.

Previous Quarter

In the fourth quarter of FY26, the company had reported a flat net profit of Rs 61 crore. However, revenue rose 19.5 percent year-on-year to Rs 1,474 crore.

EBITDA increased 12 percent to Rs 150 crore, although EBITDA margin slipped to 10.2 percent from 11 percent in the corresponding quarter of the previous year.

The latest Q1 performance and improving margins boosted investor confidence, helping the stock climb 4.62 percent to Rs 262.02 in afternoon trade.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and should not be considered financial or investment advice. Please consult a qualified advisor.