 Steel Strips Wheels Q1 FY27 Standalone Net Profit Rises 8.5% To ₹7,151 Lakh
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Steel Strips Wheels Q1 FY27 Standalone Net Profit Rises 8.5% To ₹7,151 Lakh

Steel Strips Wheels Ltd (SSWL) reported an 8.5% increase in its standalone net profit for the first quarter of fiscal year 2026-27 (Q1 FY27). The company's profit after tax rose to ₹7,151.21 lakh. This compares with ₹6,591.75 lakh in the previous quarter (Q4 FY26) and ₹4,993.52 lakh in Q1 FY26

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Wednesday, July 15, 2026, 01:18 PM IST
Steel Strips Wheels Q1 FY27 Standalone Net Profit Rises 8.5% To ₹7,151 Lakh

Mumbai: Steel Strips Wheels Ltd (SSWL) on 15 July 2026 announced a standalone net profit of ₹7,151.21 lakh for the quarter ended 30 June 2026, an 8.5% rise from the previous quarter.

Revenue from Operations

The company's standalone revenue from operations reached ₹1,50,981.41 lakh in Q1 FY27. This marks a slight increase from ₹1,47,463.42 lakh reported in Q4 FY26 and a substantial rise from ₹1,18,678.46 lakh in Q1 FY26.

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Total Standalone Income

Total standalone income for the quarter stood at ₹1,51,274.11 lakh. This is up from ₹1,47,787.00 lakh in the March 2026 quarter and ₹1,14,990.24 lakh in the same quarter last year.

Expenses Overview

Total standalone expenses for Q1 FY27 were ₹1,41,640.38 lakh. This represents an increase from ₹1,39,134.47 lakh in Q4 FY26 and ₹1,12,398.49 lakh in Q1 FY26.

Consolidated Performance

On a consolidated basis, Steel Strips Wheels reported a net profit of ₹6,878.54 lakh for Q1 FY27. This is lower than the ₹9,328.31 lakh in Q4 FY26 but higher than ₹4,704.36 lakh in Q1 FY26.

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Consolidated Revenue

Consolidated revenue from operations for Q1 FY27 was ₹1,50,981.83 lakh. This figure is slightly up from ₹1,47,463.42 lakh in the preceding quarter and significantly higher than ₹1,18,678.46 lakh in the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal year.

Earnings Per Share

Standalone basic earnings per share (EPS) for Q1 FY27 was ₹4.55. Consolidated basic EPS for the same period was ₹4.42.

Disclaimer: This report is based on the company's filed financial results (standalone or consolidated, as applicable) and is intended solely for informational purposes. It does not constitute investment advice or a recommendation to buy, sell or hold any security.

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