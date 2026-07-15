Steel Strips Wheels Q1 FY27 Standalone Net Profit Rises 8.5% To ₹7,151 Lakh

Mumbai: Steel Strips Wheels Ltd (SSWL) on 15 July 2026 announced a standalone net profit of ₹7,151.21 lakh for the quarter ended 30 June 2026, an 8.5% rise from the previous quarter.

Revenue from Operations

The company's standalone revenue from operations reached ₹1,50,981.41 lakh in Q1 FY27. This marks a slight increase from ₹1,47,463.42 lakh reported in Q4 FY26 and a substantial rise from ₹1,18,678.46 lakh in Q1 FY26.

Total Standalone Income

Total standalone income for the quarter stood at ₹1,51,274.11 lakh. This is up from ₹1,47,787.00 lakh in the March 2026 quarter and ₹1,14,990.24 lakh in the same quarter last year.

Expenses Overview

Total standalone expenses for Q1 FY27 were ₹1,41,640.38 lakh. This represents an increase from ₹1,39,134.47 lakh in Q4 FY26 and ₹1,12,398.49 lakh in Q1 FY26.

Consolidated Performance

On a consolidated basis, Steel Strips Wheels reported a net profit of ₹6,878.54 lakh for Q1 FY27. This is lower than the ₹9,328.31 lakh in Q4 FY26 but higher than ₹4,704.36 lakh in Q1 FY26.

Consolidated Revenue

Consolidated revenue from operations for Q1 FY27 was ₹1,50,981.83 lakh. This figure is slightly up from ₹1,47,463.42 lakh in the preceding quarter and significantly higher than ₹1,18,678.46 lakh in the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal year.

Earnings Per Share

Standalone basic earnings per share (EPS) for Q1 FY27 was ₹4.55. Consolidated basic EPS for the same period was ₹4.42.

Disclaimer: This report is based on the company's filed financial results (standalone or consolidated, as applicable) and is intended solely for informational purposes. It does not constitute investment advice or a recommendation to buy, sell or hold any security.