Vibhor Steel Tubes Reports 16% Revenue Growth In Q4 FY26, Profit Falls 42%

Vibhor Steel Tubes reported 16 percent growth in Q4 FY26 revenue to Rs 335.1 crore. |

Mumbai: Vibhor Steel Tubes Limited reported higher revenue in the fourth quarter of FY26, supported by growth in its steel pipes and infrastructure products business. The company’s standalone revenue from operations rose 16 percent year-on-year to Rs 335.1 crore in Q4 FY26 from Rs 288.3 crore in the corresponding quarter last year.

Net profit, however, declined 42 percent to Rs 2.6 crore from Rs 4.4 crore a year earlier due to higher costs and the impact of an exceptional item. Profit before tax stood at Rs 4.2 crore against Rs 6.6 crore in Q4 FY25.

Sequential And Annual Growth

On a sequential basis, revenue increased 11 percent from Rs 301.5 crore reported in Q3 FY26. Net profit also improved sharply by 55 percent quarter-on-quarter from Rs 1.7 crore.

Total expenses during the quarter rose to Rs 329.6 crore compared with Rs 302 crore in the previous quarter and Rs 282.7 crore in the year-ago period.

Finance costs increased to Rs 4 crore, while employee benefit expenses stood at Rs 8 crore during the quarter. The company also reported an exceptional item of Rs 1.3 crore in Q4 FY26.

What Drove The Numbers

The company said it operates in the manufacturing of ERW pipes, GI pipes, crash barriers, transmission line towers and octagonal poles. During FY26, Vibhor Steel Tubes wrote off Rs 1.3 crore paid as capital advance linked to a proposed property acquisition through an e-auction process in Odisha.

The company stated that the amount was considered no longer recoverable and was therefore treated as an exceptional item in the profit and loss statement. Basic and diluted earnings per share for Q4 FY26 stood at Rs 1.36 each.

Full-Year Performance

For the full financial year FY26, revenue from operations increased 15 percent to Rs 1,149 crore from Rs 996.4 crore in FY25. Net profit declined 25 percent to Rs 8.8 crore compared with Rs 11.8 crore in the previous year.

Profit before tax fell to Rs 12.4 crore from Rs 16.9 crore in FY25. The company said its audited standalone results received an unmodified opinion from statutory auditors.

Disclaimer: This report is based on audited financial results filed by the company and does not constitute investment advice.