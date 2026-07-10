Shardul Securities Q1 FY27 Profit Jumps To ₹142.7 Crore, Revenue Rises To ₹189.3 Crore

Shardul Securities reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 142.7 crore in Q1 FY27. |

Mumbai: Shardul Securities Ltd reported a sharp year-on-year improvement in its consolidated financial performance for the quarter ended June 30, 2026, with net profit rising to Rs 142.7 crore from Rs 70.4 crore a year earlier.

Revenue from operations increased to Rs 189.3 crore from Rs 94.1 crore in the corresponding quarter last year. Compared with a net loss of Rs 63.7 crore in Q4 FY26, the company returned to profitability during the June quarter.

Opening Performance Summary

The company posted consolidated total income of Rs 189.4 crore in Q1 FY27, compared with Rs 94.1 crore in Q1 FY26. Profit before tax increased to Rs 177.2 crore from Rs 88.0 crore in the year-ago quarter, while profit after tax rose to Rs 142.7 crore from Rs 70.4 crore.

The improvement was supported by higher revenue from operations, including gains on fair value changes and brokerage income.

Sequential Growth

On a sequential basis, Shardul Securities swung to a profit after reporting a loss in the March 2026 quarter. Revenue from operations increased to Rs 189.3 crore from Rs 4.6 crore in Q4 FY26, while total expenses declined to Rs 12.2 crore from Rs 86.4 crore.

Profit before tax improved from a loss of Rs 81.8 crore in the previous quarter to a profit of Rs 177.2 crore in Q1 FY27. Tax expense stood at Rs 34.5 crore during the quarter.

Key Drivers

Net gain on fair value changes amounted to Rs 184.2 crore during the quarter, while brokerage fee and commission income rose to Rs 3.0 crore from Rs 1.6 crore in the corresponding quarter last year. Dividend income increased to Rs 1.5 crore from Rs 1.0 crore, whereas interest income stood at Rs 0.23 crore.

Read Also Dalal Street Investments Reports Profit In Q4 After Loss Last Year

Basic and diluted earnings per share were Rs 16.31 each, compared with Rs 8.04 in Q1 FY26. The company also disclosed that it reclassified a significant portion of equity investments into stock-in-trade from April 1, 2026, with no impact on financial performance.

Full-Year Context

The filing includes FY26 annual comparative figures but does not report FY27 annual performance. For FY26, the group reported total income of Rs 16.0 crore and a net loss of Rs 49.1 crore.

The company operates primarily through investment and finance activities, with stock and securities broking reported as its other operating segment.

Disclaimer: This report is based on the unaudited financial results filed by the company and does not constitute investment advice.