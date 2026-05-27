Bajaj Steel Industries Reports 83% Net Profit Decline To ₹2.9 Crore In Q4

Bajaj Steel Industries reported a 26 percent decline in Q4 FY26 revenue from operations to Rupees 111 crore. |

Mumbai: Bajaj Steel Industries Limited reported lower earnings in Q4 FY26 as consolidated revenue and profitability declined sharply year-on-year. Revenue from operations fell 26 percent to Rupees 111 crore in Q4 FY26 from Rupees 150 crore in the corresponding quarter last year. Consolidated net profit dropped 83 percent to Rupees 2.9 crore from Rupees 17.5 crore in Q4 FY25. Total income during the quarter stood at Rupees 118.5 crore compared with Rupees 157 crore a year ago.

Sequential And Annual Growth

On a sequential basis, revenue from operations declined 7.5 percent from Rupees 120 crore in Q3 FY26, while net profit fell 51 percent from Rupees 5.9 crore. Profit before tax stood at Rupees 5.5 crore against Rupees 8 crore in the previous quarter and Rupees 23.3 crore in Q4 FY25. Finance costs remained stable at Rupees 1.1 crore, while depreciation and amortisation expenses increased to Rupees 1.8 crore from Rupees 0.4 crore in the preceding quarter. EBITDA for the quarter stood at about Rupees 12.2 crore compared with Rupees 32.4 crore in Q4 FY25. The board recommended a final dividend of Re 1 per equity share for FY26.

Read Also Steel Strips Wheels Reports 16.84% Net Turnover Growth In February 2026

What Drove The Numbers

The company said it continued operations across its multiple engineering products business segment, which remains its sole reportable segment. Employee benefit expenses during the quarter stood at Rupees 20.6 crore, while other expenses were Rupees 26.7 crore. Bajaj Steel also continued investments in manufacturing capacity and leased assets. Consolidated inventories increased to Rupees 177 crore as of March 31, 2026, compared with Rupees 153 crore a year earlier, while trade receivables rose to Rupees 57.1 crore.

Full-Year Performance

For FY26, consolidated revenue from operations declined 5.6 percent to Rupees 565 crore from Rupees 598 crore in FY25. However, net profit rose 3.6 percent to Rupees 37.5 crore compared with Rupees 36.4 crore in the previous year. Profit before tax stood at Rupees 50 crore against Rupees 119 crore in FY25, which had included exceptional income of Rupees 26.5 crore from dividends received from a wholly owned subsidiary. The company’s total equity increased to Rupees 424 crore as of March 31, 2026.

Disclaimer: This report is based on audited financial results filed by the company and does not constitute investment advice.