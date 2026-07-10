Shardul Securities Hits 20% Upper Circuit, Shares Jump To ₹33.60 As Buying Interest Lifts Market Cap Above ₹301 Crore

Shardul Securities shares surged 20 percent to hit the upper circuit. |

Mumbai: Shares of Shardul Securities Ltd surged 20 percent on Friday, hitting the upper circuit at Rs 33.60 during afternoon trade. The stock gained Rs 5.60 from its previous close of Rs 28.00, making it one of the strongest performers of the session.

The sharp rise came as buyers aggressively accumulated the stock while sellers remained unavailable at higher levels. Such a situation usually leads to an upper circuit, where trading is restricted after the stock reaches its maximum permitted daily gain.

Nears 52-week high

With Friday's rally, the stock moved close to its 52-week high of Rs 33.82. During the session, it opened at Rs 28.99, touched an intraday low of Rs 28.01 and climbed steadily to its day's high of Rs 33.60.

The strong move also lifted the company's market capitalisation to around Rs 301.18 crore, highlighting renewed investor interest in the small-cap stock.

No fresh company announcement

There was no major corporate announcement or regulatory filing from the company that directly explained the sharp rally. Market participants said such movements in smaller stocks are often driven by fresh buying demand, positive market sentiment or limited floating stock.

When buying demand is high and sellers are absent, prices can quickly move to the upper circuit limit. This creates a temporary imbalance between demand and supply.

What investors should watch?

Investors will now closely monitor whether the stock sustains its gains once normal trading resumes. If fresh buying continues after the circuit opens, the momentum may remain positive. However, if profit booking emerges, the stock could witness higher volatility because of its relatively smaller size and lower liquidity.

Market participants are also expected to watch for any future company disclosures that could provide additional clarity on the reasons behind the sudden surge.

Disclaimer: This report is based on publicly available market data and exchange information and does not constitute investment or trading advice.