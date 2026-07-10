NBI Industrial Finance Jumps 19.58% To ₹2,297.80, Nears 20% Upper Circuit As Buying Demand Stays Strong

NBI Industrial Finance Company gained 19.58 percent to Rs 2,297.80, touching an intraday high of Rs 2,305.90. |

Mumbai: Shares of NBI Industrial Finance Company Ltd surged 19.58 percent on Thursday to Rs 2,297.80, gaining Rs 376.20 over the previous close of Rs 1,921.60. During the session, the stock touched an intraday high of Rs 2,305.90, very close to its 20 percent upper circuit limit, reflecting strong buying interest.

The stock opened at Rs 1,949.90, which also remained the day's low, before witnessing steady buying throughout the trading session.

Buying interest dominates trading

The sharp rise suggests investors remained keen to buy the stock despite the steep price increase. As the price moved close to the upper circuit level, trading activity became restricted because very few shareholders were willing to sell at higher prices.

Such moves are often seen in stocks with relatively lower liquidity, where strong demand can quickly push prices towards the circuit limit.

Technical trend remains positive

The latest rally strengthens the stock's positive technical picture. The share is trading well above its important short-, medium- and long-term moving averages, indicating that the bullish trend remains intact.

The day's movement from Rs 1,949.90 to Rs 2,305.90 highlights sustained buying throughout the session rather than a brief spike.

What investors should watch?

If the stock resumes normal trading after moving away from the circuit level, investors will closely monitor whether fresh buying continues or profit booking emerges.

A sustained rise in volumes along with healthy delivery-based buying would indicate stronger investor confidence. However, stocks witnessing sharp rallies can also remain volatile, making price action an important factor to watch over the next few sessions.

The company's current market capitalisation stands at Rs 676.01 crore, while its 52-week high is Rs 3,040.90 and 52-week low is Rs 1,539.00.

Disclaimer: This report is based on publicly available market data and technical indicators and does not constitute investment advice or a recommendation.