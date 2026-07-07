Share India Securities Jumps Nearly 16% In A Day, Stock Climbs ₹21.82 To ₹159.25 Amid Strong Buying Interest

Shares of Share India Securities surged nearly 16 percent on July 7. |

Mumbai: Shares of Share India Securities Ltd witnessed strong buying on Monday and gained nearly 16 percent during intraday trade. The stock rose Rs 21.82, or 15.88 percent, to Rs 159.25 on the NSE, reflecting positive investor sentiment.

The sharp rise made the stock one of the noticeable gainers during the trading session. The buying momentum remained strong through the morning, helping the stock stay near its day's high.

Strong intraday movement

The stock opened at Rs 137.99, almost unchanged from the previous closing price of Rs 137.43. Soon after the market opened, buying activity increased sharply, pushing the share price higher.

During the session, the stock touched an intraday high of Rs 160.52, while the day's low remained at Rs 137.99. At around 12:36 pm IST, the stock was trading at Rs 159.25, just below the day's highest level.

This steady upward movement showed that investors continued to accumulate the stock throughout the session instead of booking quick profits.

Key trading figures

As per the available market data, Share India Securities has a market capitalisation of around Rs 3.49 crore and trades at a price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of 10.79.

The company's 52-week high stands at Rs 211, while the 52-week low is Rs 115.36. Even after Monday's sharp rally, the stock remains below its 52-week peak but has moved well above its yearly low.

Investor focus

A strong one-day gain often attracts the attention of both retail and institutional investors. However, market experts generally advise investors to look beyond a single trading session and consider company fundamentals, earnings performance, business growth and valuations before making investment decisions.

Monday's rally reflects strong market interest in the stock, but investors will closely watch whether the buying momentum continues in the coming sessions.

For now, Share India Securities has delivered an impressive intraday performance, with the stock rising nearly 16% and trading close to its day's high, highlighting renewed investor confidence and strong market participation.

Disclaimer: Stock price movements are based on market data during trading hours and should not be considered investment advice. Invest after due research.