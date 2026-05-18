Sensex Swings Over 1,200 Points Intraday, Recovers 77 Points To Close At 75,315 While Nifty Ends Near 23,646

Markets Recover After Weak Opening. | Markets open higher after sharp fall.

Mumbai: Indian stock markets recovered from early losses and ended mostly steady on Monday. The Sensex closed 77 points higher at 75,315, while the Nifty ended almost flat near 23,646. Markets witnessed volatile trading through the day before late buying helped benchmark indices recover.

Indian equity markets showed recovery in the second half of Monday’s trading session after witnessing volatility during the day. The BSE Sensex closed at 75,315.04, up 77.05 points or 0.10 percent.

The NSE Nifty 50 also managed to end in positive territory at 23,645.65, gaining 2.15 points. Even though the rise was limited, the benchmark index recovered from lower levels seen during the morning session.

The market remained under pressure in the first half due to cautious investor sentiment, but buying in select heavyweight stocks helped indices move higher later in the day.

Sensex Swings Over 1,200 Points Intraday

The Sensex opened at 74,807.97 and slipped to an intraday low of 74,180.26 during early trade. However, the index later recovered strongly and touched a high of 75,466.60 before settling above the 75,300 mark.

Similarly, the Nifty opened at 23,482.20 and fell to a low of 23,317.10. The index later bounced back and touched an intraday high of 23,695.65 before ending near the day’s high.

The sharp recovery from intraday lows indicated that investors continued to buy at lower levels despite uncertainty in the broader market.

Investors Watch Market Direction

Market participants remained cautious as investors tracked global cues, movement in banking and technology stocks, and overall economic sentiment.

Despite the recovery, traders remained selective in their buying activity. Analysts believe markets may continue to remain volatile in the coming sessions as investors react to corporate earnings and global developments.

The Sensex is currently below its 52-week high of 86,159.02, while the Nifty remains lower than its 52-week high of 26,373.20. However, both benchmark indices have shown resilience by recovering from their day’s lows.