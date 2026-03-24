Sensex Surges 1,460 Pts To 74,156, Nifty Climbs 463 Pts Near 23,000 As Value Buying Lifts Markets

Markets Bounce Back Strongly. |

Mumbai: Indian stock markets saw a strong recovery after recent losses. The Sensex surged 1,460 points to 74,156, while the Nifty climbed 463 points to 22,976, nearing the 23,000 mark.

This sharp rise came after a period of heavy selling, showing that investor confidence is returning to the market.

Value Buying Drives the Rally

One of the biggest reasons for the rally is value buying. After falling more than 10 percent, many stocks became cheaper.

Investors saw this as a good opportunity and started buying quality stocks at lower prices. This helped push the market higher.

Global Markets Offer Support

Global cues also played a key role. Asian markets like Japan, China, South Korea and Hong Kong traded higher.

US markets also ended in the green. This positive trend across global markets gave confidence to Indian investors and supported the rally.

Volatility Drops, Confidence Improves

The India VIX, which measures market fear, fell over 4% to around 25.60.

A lower VIX means reduced panic among investors. As fear goes down, confidence increases, leading to more buying in the market.

Relief in Global Tensions

There were also signs of easing geopolitical tensions. Reports said Donald Trump delayed planned strikes on Iran by five days.

Even though talks remain uncertain, the temporary relief helped calm markets and boosted investor sentiment.

Crude Oil Prices Ease

Oil prices also came down, which is positive for markets. Brent crude dropped below USD 110 to around USD 104 per barrel.

Lower oil prices reduce inflation pressure and are good for the overall economy, which supports stock markets.

Technical View on Nifty

Experts say Nifty needs to stay above 22,680 to maintain its upward trend.

If it falls below 22,470, selling pressure may increase again. For now, the trend looks positive with strong buying support.