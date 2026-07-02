Sensex Jumps 579 Points, Nifty Gains 170 As Indices Cross 77,500 And 24,175 On Broad-Based Buying

Strong Market Close. |

Mumbai: Indian benchmark equity indices ended with strong gains on Thursday as buying across major sectors lifted market sentiment.

The BSE Sensex surged 579.48 points or 0.75 percent to close at 77,502.12.

The NSE Nifty 50 gained 169.85 points or 0.71 percent to settle at 24,175.70.

Both indices remained mostly in positive territory during the trading session.

Global Cues Support Rally

One of the biggest reasons behind the market rally was positive global sentiment.

Asian and European markets traded firm, which improved investor confidence in domestic equities.

Investors also tracked easing geopolitical tensions and better risk appetite across global markets.

This encouraged fresh buying in Indian stocks.

Lower Crude Brings Relief

Falling crude oil prices gave strong support to the market.

Lower oil prices are generally positive for India because the country imports a large part of its energy needs.

A softer crude market reduces pressure on inflation, government finances, and the current account deficit.

This improved overall market mood.

Banking Stocks Lead Gains

Banking and financial stocks were among the biggest contributors to the rally.

Heavyweight stocks in the banking space saw steady buying through the day.

Strong participation from financial stocks helped both Sensex and Nifty remain higher.

Market experts said institutional buying in large-cap banking names added stability to the rally.

Broad-Based Buying Seen

Buying was not limited to just one sector.

Auto, FMCG, and select metal stocks also attracted investor interest.

This broad-based participation showed improving confidence among traders and investors.

When multiple sectors rise together, it often signals stronger market momentum.

What Traders Are Watching?

Market participants will now watch global cues, crude oil movement, foreign investor activity, and upcoming economic data.

Analysts believe Nifty may find support near 24,000, while resistance is seen around 24,300–24,400.

If positive sentiment continues, the market may remain firm in the coming sessions.