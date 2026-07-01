Sensex Rises 443 Points, Nifty Closes Above 24,000 As FMCG, Banking & Realty Stocks Lead Rally

Sensex gained 443.97 points, while Nifty rose 140.10 points to close above 24,000. |

Mumbai: Indian equity benchmark indices closed in positive territory on Wednesday, supported by strong buying in key sectors such as FMCG, banking, financial services and realty.

The market maintained upward momentum throughout the session, helping both benchmark indices finish with solid gains.

The BSE Sensex rose 443.97 points, or 0.58 percent, to close at 76,922.64.

The NSE Nifty 50 climbed 140.10 points, or 0.59 percent, to settle at 24,005.85, reclaiming the important 24,000 mark.

Sectoral Support

Market gains were largely driven by buying in defensive and domestic-focused sectors.

The Nifty Realty index emerged as the top sectoral gainer, followed by strong gains in FMCG and Auto stocks.

Banking and financial shares also saw healthy buying, which added strength to the broader market.

Among Nifty stocks, Eternal, Adani Enterprises and Nestlé India were among the top gainers.

However, IT, metal and pharma stocks underperformed and limited the overall upside.

Broader Market Positive

The broader market also ended in the green, showing wider participation beyond large-cap stocks.

The Nifty MidCap index gained 0.34 percent, while the Nifty SmallCap index advanced 0.36 percent.

This suggests investors remained confident and continued buying across multiple market segments.

Technical Outlook

Analysts said the 24,100–24,200 zone remains the immediate resistance area for Nifty.

This range is important because it aligns with the 100-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA).

A strong breakout above this zone could push the index toward 24,400, improving bullish momentum further.

On the downside, the 23,900–23,800 range remains a crucial support area, supported by the 20-day and 50-day EMAs.

What Supported Sentiment?

Market experts said improving global cues helped investors remain optimistic.

Possible progress in the US–India trade agreement, easing Middle East tensions, and softer crude oil prices improved risk appetite.

With several external concerns cooling, domestic markets entered the second half of calendar year 2026 on a stronger footing.