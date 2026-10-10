Indian IT Firms Face Limited Impact Of Green Card Restrictions, But Up To 6,000 Professionals May Get Affected

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The US government's suspension of major technology companies from the Permanent Labor Certification (PERM) programme is unlikely to significantly affect Indian IT firms, according to analysts, as their reliance on employer-sponsored Green Card applications has declined.

However, around 5,000 to 6,000 Indian technology professionals and their families could face short-term uncertainty over permanent residency, according to a report by Business Standard.

The restrictions reportedly cover major companies, including Microsoft and Adobe, alongside Indian IT service providers.

Indian firms report decline in applications

As per the report, data from Perm Tracker, an independent platform monitoring US labour certification filings, indicates a substantial reduction in applications by Indian technology companies.

Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) submitted just two applications for the US financial year 2026, compared with 513 in FY2025 and 1,804 in FY2024.

Infosys recorded 87 applications in FY2024, all approved, with no subsequent filings reflected in the cited data.

Wipro submitted 257 applications in FY2024 and 523 in FY2025.

HCL America reported 96, 323 and 59 applications over the past three financial years, respectively.

TCS said it would comply with directives from the US Department of Labor but did not expect the suspension to affect its workforce strategy or customer relationships.

The PERM process generally requires employers to obtain labour certification before sponsoring foreign workers for employment-based permanent residency.

India responds to immigration restrictions

India has criticised the American decision, warning of implications for skilled professionals seeking long-term residency.

New Delhi also objected to US Vice President JD Vance's reported description of foreign professionals as "indentured servants", calling the terminology offensive because of its historical and colonial associations.

Indian officials reportedly expect the immigration restrictions to continue regardless of the Nov 3 US midterm election results.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is also expected to consider attending the G20 Summit in Florida in December, with a final decision reportedly pending.