Markolines Pavement Technologies Bags ₹135.20 Crore BMC Road Contracts, Order Book Swells To ₹624.22 Crore As Mumbai Expressways Get Upgrade

Highway |

Mumbai: Markolines Pavement Technologies has secured two major road maintenance contracts worth ₹135.20 crore, including GST, from the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) for resurfacing critical sections of Mumbai's Eastern and Western Express Highways. The Navi Mumbai-based infrastructure company announced the receipt of two letters of acceptance-cum-work orders on November 5, 2026.

Eastern Highway

The first contract, valued at ₹63.23 crore, covers resurfacing critical stretches of the Eastern Express Highway using microsurfacing technology. The project focuses on improving existing road surfaces along one of Mumbai's important transportation corridors. Microsurfacing involves applying a specialised surface treatment to maintain roads and improve pavement conditions.

Western Highway

The second contract, worth ₹71.97 crore, involves improving the main carriageway of the Western Express Highway. The work will also use microsurfacing techniques to enhance existing pavement surfaces. Both projects form part of road maintenance activities undertaken by the municipal corporation.

Order Book

Following these contract wins, Markolines Pavement Technologies' total unexecuted order book has reached ₹624.22 crore. The combined ₹135.20 crore orders strengthen the company's project pipeline in the highway maintenance segment. The contracts also expand its involvement in Mumbai's urban road infrastructure.

Management Commentary

Chairman and Managing Director Sanjay Patil said the new contracts validate the company's technical capabilities. He highlighted the importance of securing projects involving major transportation corridors. The orders reflect the company's continued participation in road maintenance and rehabilitation projects.

Company Profile

Established in 2002, Markolines Pavement Technologies specialises in highway operations, maintenance and pavement rehabilitation. The company has completed more than 5,670 lane kilometres of highway maintenance work across multiple Indian states.

Business Outlook

The latest BMC contracts strengthen Markolines' order book and provide additional project execution opportunities. Going forward, investors will monitor contract implementation, revenue recognition and execution timelines. The company's ability to deliver projects efficiently will remain important for future business growth.

Disclaimer: This report is based on company exchange filings and is for informational purposes only. Investors should independently assess risks before investing.