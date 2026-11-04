Highway Infrastructure Bags Major ₹198.31 Crore Government Construction Contract In Madhya Pradesh, Order Book Touches ₹1,776 Crore With Fresh CPWD Project Adding To Growth Momentum

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Mumbai: Highway Infrastructure Limited announced on Wednesday that it has received a Letter of Acceptance (LOA) from the Central Public Works Department (CPWD) for a civil construction project worth ₹198.31 crore in Madhya Pradesh.

The Indore-based infrastructure company's order book stood at ₹1,776.19 crore as of October 31, 2026, following the addition of the contract, according to its regulatory filing with the stock exchanges.

Read Also Highway Infrastructure Secures ₹24.46 Crore NHAI Toll Operations Contract

CPWD Project To Be Executed Over Two Years

The contract involves planning, designing and constructing residential and non-residential infrastructure for the establishment of the Central Industrial Security Force's (CISF) 12th Reserve Battalion. The project is located at Village Jamunia Talab in Sehore district, Madhya Pradesh.

According to the company, the work will be executed under the Engineering, Procurement and Construction (EPC) Mode-I framework, with a stipulated execution period of two years. The scope includes the development of infrastructure required for the establishment of the CISF battalion.

Company's Largest Civil Construction Contract

Highway Infrastructure described the ₹198.31 crore order as its biggest-ever civil construction contract. The company said the project represents an important milestone in expanding its presence in infrastructure development and government construction assignments. The order also adds to its portfolio of EPC projects alongside its existing tollway collection and real estate businesses.

Order Book Stands At ₹1,776.19 Crore

Following the latest contract win, Highway Infrastructure's total order book stood at ₹1,776.19 crore as of October 31, 2026. The company stated that its growing order book reflects its expanding project portfolio and participation in larger infrastructure assignments.

Management Highlights Expansion Strategy

Commenting on the development, Whole-Time Director and Chief Financial Officer Anoop Agrawal said the order would help the company expand its presence across infrastructure and civil construction segments. He highlighted the importance of securing a CPWD assignment of this scale and strengthening the company's experience in executing government infrastructure projects. Agrawal also emphasised improving project execution capabilities, participating in larger infrastructure contracts and maintaining delivery standards.

Operations Across 11 States And One Union Territory

Incorporated in 2006, Highway Infrastructure operates across tollway collection, EPC and real estate. The company has operations spanning 11 states and one Union Territory. It continues to focus on expanding its infrastructure project portfolio while maintaining quality standards and completing projects within stipulated timelines.

Disclaimer: This report is based on the company's regulatory filing dated November 4, 2026, and does not constitute investment advice.